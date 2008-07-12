Everybody's column

DOT needs to release results of Skyway study

The Skyway regularly requires significant and costly maintenance to keep this roadway in a safe operating condition for motorists. According to the 2007 newsletter of the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council, Bergmann Associates has been hired by the New York State Department of Transportation to "research and provide data on the history, function and operating/maintenance costs" of the Skyway.

It is my strong belief that by notifying the public as to the status of the study that Bergmann Associates was hired to conduct, the DOT would be greatly advancing public discourse on the crucial issue of the fate of the Skyway. If this study has already been completed, then releasing its results to the public would greatly increase the likelihood that the correct decision on the future of the Skyway can be made.

The DOT must forward a report on the status of the Bergmann Associates study, including its expected date of completion, for review by the Buffalo Common Council and state officials with all possible expediency. Buffalo's waterfront rebirth has taken 50 years to realize; hopefully we won't have to wait that long for the results of this study.

Michael P. Kearns

South District Council Member

Chairman, Waterfront Committee

***

Acquiring Coit House is essential for harbor

Much credit to The News for the comprehensive article on the Coit House. It reported on the historical significance of the house to the Buffalo Harbor and the Erie Canal, which led to Buffalo's birth as a city. It was also encouraging to hear that Sam Hoyt and Jordan Levy are exploring ways to purchase the house and reconnect it with its harbor history.

Currently, the story of George Coit, Charles Townsend, Samuel Wilkeson and the early citizens of Buffalo, who created the harbor and brought the Erie Canal here, is not being told at the harbor. Those most important years from 1808 to 1825 are simply missing in the historical panels on the bridge facing Marine Drive, as if they never happened. The essential Buffalo Harbor story is nowhere to be found outside of the Coit House.

There exists now a brief window of opportunity to acquire this 1815 house for the people of Buffalo and, with it, the opportunity to recover our most important early history -- the Buffalo story. Hopefully, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. will negotiate in good faith with Gerhardt Yaskow to acquire this unique house that means so much to Buffalo.

Ted Bickford

Buffalo

***

Editorial cartoon offered little insight

Adam Zyglis' contribution to the editorial page on July 6 shows a tree-stump type intelligence that we have come to expect from the media. I'm just shocked, shocked to learn that a few American oil companies are worthy of contracts with the Iraqis. After all, I seem to remember a few news items when our effort was met with some resistance.

Now that the terrorists have been handed their hats throughout most of the country, we don't seem to hear much about that far-away place. Even the Iraqi Airlines is up and running and, shock again, signed an agreement with Boeing, an American company, to buy some planes. Keep up the good work. We wouldn't want any oil or gas prices to come down before the election.

Terry Weller

Clarence

***

Okun was way off base on two recent reviews

I have been a regular reader of Janice Okun's restaurant reviews for years, and usually have agreed with her analyses. However, I must take exception with her review of Salvatore's Italian Gardens in the July 4 Gusto and a previous review of the Eagle House, both of which she rated 2 1/2 stars out of 4.

My wife and I have been enjoying meals at both establishments for more than 25 years and have never encountered a bad experience. We dine at both restaurants on an average of once a month, and will continue to do so.

In my opinion, Okun is confusing Buffalo, a lunch-bucket, working-class town, with some French restaurant in the Michelin Guide. For the record, my wife and I have no financial interest in the subject restaurants, nor do we have any friends, relatives, etc. associated with them.

Alexander Lodwig

Cheektowaga

***

Supreme Court ruling is a blow to criminals

Mitch Albom's column, "Every home gets a gun," was totally irrational. Like most liberals, he does not let history, truth or logic stand in his way proclaiming his hatred for guns and the Second Amendment.

His argument about how the streets will run with blood as good people suddenly turn bad because they can have guns is irrational. This was the argument 20 years ago when Florida made concealed carrying of a firearm legal and relatively easy. When Colorado passed the castle doctrine law, which does not require a person to retreat when threatened, the liberals called it the "make my day" law. No bloodshed in either state.

The laws prohibiting felons, mental incompetents, juveniles and others from gun ownership remain unchanged.

If bans worked, Prohibition would have been the success story of the 20th century and we would not presently have an illegal drug problem. Criminals don't obey laws. Self-defense is one of the most basic of rights, but when a government bans an effective means of protection, that right has been greatly infringed. The studies of states with easy accessibility to firearms have a lower violent crime rate than those with draconian restrictions.

With this Supreme Court ruling, it is the criminals who better "watch out."

H.W. "Budd" Schroeder

Board Chairman, SCOPE

Lancaster

***

DWI checkpoints aren't very effective

On July 3, about 2,000 drivers were stopped at the DWI checkpoint on Route 5 in Lackawanna. With no alcohol in my system, I had no fear of failing any sobriety test. But with northbound traffic backed up for at least a quarter mile, I was in no mood to spend 10 to 15 minutes idling in traffic. So I simply turned onto Dona Street and, by navigating a maze of side streets, avoided the checkpoint.

Since only two DWI arrests were reported during the four-and-a-half-hour operation, I cannot help but think that a few impaired drivers might have done the same. No one is a more ardent supporter of vigorous DWI enforcement than I am. But there has to be a better way than to inconvenience hundreds of innocent motorists by causing traffic gridlock on a heavily traveled road. A combination of dedicated roving patrols, coupled with checkpoints at less congested locations, would be more prudent alternatives.

David R. Markus

Retired Town of Tonawanda

Police Officer

Depew