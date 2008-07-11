From Beverly Hills: Wolf plays hurt for CNN

BEVERLY HILLS -- CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer didn't make it to Hollywood this morning because of a problem that usually would sideline a member of his hometown Buffalo Bills.

"I had a little pulled hamstring," Blitzer explained via satellite from Washington, D.C., during a CNN session on its election coverage. "It is still a little painful."

Of course, it didn't prevent Blitzer from moving his mouth during a session that played like an NFL pregame show.

John King, Gloria Borger and Suzanne Malveaux -- members of CNN's political team -- and Washington Bureau Chief David Bohrman all hyped planned coverage of the Democratic (Aug. 25 through 28) and Republican (Sept. 1 through 4) conventions.

They discounted the past theory that the conventions no longer matter, explaining Barack Obama's Democratic Party and John McCain's Republican Party will look different than they have in the past.

"Everything is going to change in Washington," said King, CNN's chief national correspondent. "I've done six of these. This is by far the most consequential election of my lifetime."

Borger said the conventions almost could be as interesting as the primaries. The candidates have to choose vice presidential candidates and decide when to announce them.

"It is going to be fascinating to see, specifically when Hillary Clinton speaks at the Democratic Convention," added Blitzer. "Is she introduced by Chelsea Clinton? When, if ever, does former President Bill Clinton speak? Does he speak on a different night than Hillary Clinton? All of that setting the stage for Barack Obama's speech Thursday night. There is going to be drama throughout this process."

The CNN team also expects some drama at the Republican Convention.

"The other thing that is going to be quite interesting is how are they going to say goodbye to George W. Bush?" said Borger. "When do they put him on the stage? Does he even go to the stage? Does he speak from a remote? What does he say? What kind of response does he get? How do they showcase a president with a 28 percent popularity rating, who in many ways is John McCain's problem?"

"Don't forget," interjected Blitzer, "how do they say goodbye to Dick Cheney? There is going to be a lot of intrigue and drama."

If things don't improve in the nation quickly, you almost wonder if it would be best for the Republicans if their leaders came up with pulled hamstrings that forced them to speak via satellite.

-- Alan Pergament

(Photo: File photo of Wolf Blitzer on CNN's election-coverage set.)