Tops again submits plan for gas station on S. Transit

Tops Market, whose efforts to add a gas station near its South Transit Road store last year were blocked by the town Planning Board, is trying again.

In a plan presented Wednesday, Tops proposed building a six-pump station under an 82-by-28-foot canopy to be erected in the northwest corner of its parking lot. The station would adjoin the main entrance driveway to the store and would wipe out 32 parking spaces.

Last year, the Perna family, owners of the Lockport Tops, sought to install the gas station on the opposite side of South Transit on a narrow lot between a dentist's office and an insurance office. That plan failed.

Under terms of the lease for the Tops Plaza, certain parts of the parking lot are off-limits for development, but architect Bob Dollman said, "This is outside the no-build area in the parking lot."

But the town's consultants weren't thrilled. Dana Braun of Wendel Duchscherer Architects & Engineers said, "I feel there's a lot of potential for [traffic] conflict."

She suggested shutting off access from one side of the gas station, and Town Planner Andrew C. Reilly said, "Someone needs to study the [traffic] circulation."

When Dollman said that the Tops in Wrights Corners "is an example of a fueling station at the end of a parking lot," Reilly shot back, "We've had people visit that site and say it doesn't work very well."

Jennifer Dougherty, an attorney for Tops, said the station would have two underground storage tanks holding a total of 30,000 gallons of gasoline.

While the Planning Board sought further study on that proposal, it gave immediate approval to Lockport insurance agent Brian Bower's request to open a new office at 5668 S. Transit, in a building most recently used by a craft store called Scrap & Stamp.

The board had plenty of questions about Master Motors' plan for a Lockport location at the former Auto City, 6575 S. Transit. Salvatore Triglio, owner of the used car business, which has stores in Buffalo and Kenmore, bought only the front of the lot, 95 feet deep in a zone where the town requires 200-foot-deep lots.

Town Attorney Daniel E. Seaman scorned the project and told presenter Matthew Lengel of Glynn Geotechnical Group, "It's not [the board's] obligation to give direction for a site that's so far out of whack."

Board member David R. Kinyon stuck up for Triglio, a Lockport resident. "If anybody's going to do a reuse of the site, he's a local guy; he's substantial," Kinyon said.

Lifetime Brakes & Muffler sought permission to reuse the former Performance Auto Sound store at 5660 S. Transit for an auto repair shop, but they didn't submit a site plan and were dropped from the agenda.

