Two men face federal charges in large marijuana operation

Federal charges have been filed against two men accused of operating a marijuana manufacturing business at 30 Mill St., which was capable of producing a final street product valued at $3 million.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and at least six other agencies executed a federal warrant around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the building, culminating an investigation begun in February into what was suspected to be a highly sophisticated marijuana growing operation, officials said.

Arrested were Joseph Tigano III, 44, owner of the premises, and Joseph Tigano I, 70. Each is charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana, federal felonies.

Both were taken to federal court in Buffalo for arraignment, and they are in the custody of U.S. marshals.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo is in charge of prosecuting the case, and investigations are continuing, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said that inside the building they found more than 1,000 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, about $25,000 in cash and several long guns.

In describing the premises, police said the marijuana growing operation was one of the most highly sophisticated ever found in Western New York. The facility contained the entire process of producing marijuana from starting, tending and harvesting plants to packaging and distribution.

Police said they also found more than 80 pounds of packaged marijuana ready for distribution. They estimated its street value at $400,000.

Other agencies participating in the drug seizure and arrests included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Internal Revenue Service, Erie County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, State Police and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.