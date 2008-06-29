Roaming wildlife prompts Falls to ask residents to secure trash bins

NIAGARA FALLS -- Sightings of foxes and other wildlife roaming city streets have prompted officials to urge residents to use secure trash bins to limit sources of food that may be luring some animals near homes.

Acting City Administrator Bill Bradberry said Falls residents have reported seeing an "unusually large number" of foxes this spring and summer.

Many of the reports, Bradberry said, have come from residents in the city's North End, where several construction projects have affected areas that could have served as habitats for some animals.

"We're concerned about that for a number of reasons. Obviously, we want people to be aware that there are animals in the city," Bradberry said. "What we want to prevent is a situation in which people think it's necessary to shoot at animals or trap them."

The city last week held a forum to discuss dealing with wildlife -- including foxes and rats -- in city neighborhoods, and officials are working on a long-term strategy for addressing concerns about wild animals.

This could mean developing a system to ensure residents are storing garbage in plastic bins or other containers, rather than plastic bags, Bradberry said.

Candace Corsaro, president of the city's North End Block Club, said residents in her neighborhood have been concerned about what appears to be a fox den near a newly created playground at North Avenue and Lockport Street.

"It's a concern now with the kids," Corsaro said, "especially with the park opening up."

She said several residents have seen the fox wandering through local yards.

Bradberry said construction on the Lockport Street bridge, which was closed for several years, may have disturbed habitats that developed. Construction also is under way on a project to redevelop the Center Court housing complex.

Albert Chille, executive director of the Niagara County SPCA , said his agency has received calls from Falls residents who reported seeing foxes or coyotes that are typically much more common in the county's rural areas.

Chille said most animals will not present a danger to humans unless the animals are rabid or protecting their young. Chille and Bradberry urged residents to safely store their garbage to keep trash away from wild animals.

"Some of the calls we're getting in the inner city, I think these folks are people who are not used to seeing them here," Chille said. "It's alarming to them."

Bradberry said the city likely will hold additional meetings following last week's forum to discuss potential solutions.

