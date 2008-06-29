Looking ahead to celebrating history

Niagara County may be celebrating its own bicentennial this year, but the 200th anniversary of one of its most important events is only four years away.

Thomas E. Schofield, a Youngstown resident and a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm of Magavern Magavern & Grimm, was recently elected vice president of the group that is making plans for the observance of the bicentennial of the War of 1812.

Schofield, a northern New York State native who earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Toronto and a law degree at the University at Buffalo, seems like just the sort of binational person needed to help organize a commemoration of a war in which the United States tried to conquer Canada.

The group, which is officially called the Niagara Bicentennial of the War of 1812 Legacy Council Corp., comprises 10 Canadians and nine Americans. Schofield, 59, had been connected with the 19-member board for two years before being chosen as vice president.

>How did you get started with the committee?

I was on the original working group, and then I took on the task of, 'What is the appropriate legal structure for a binational effort?' and how to get the nonprofit approved through the New York State Education Department. That was accomplished.

>Are events already being planned for the bicentennial?

There are events being planned, and our group sees itself more as an organizing and coordinating body as opposed to telling other people and communities what kind of events they will want to have. We have the executive director of Old Fort Niagara, we have the former director of the Buffalo & Erie County Historical Society, we have the academic component -- our president is the humanities provost at Brock University, Rosemary Hale.

>How far from the border does your area of influence run?

We are thinking of ourselves as the Niagara Region. We're not trying to do [all of] New York and Ontario. Toronto has its own group going. We see the battles from Fort Erie to Fort Niagara as land where impact was. When Buffalo was burned, people fled to Williamsville. The border communities, Lewiston, Youngstown, the Tuscarora Nation, were all burned by the British. There was a fair amount of naval activity on both Lakes Erie and Ontario. If you go along the Seaway Trail, there's pretty good War of 1812 signage.

>What was the lasting significance of the war?

Two hundred years of peace between the United States and Canada. The American forces thought they would take Canada quickly and easily. This was a very important battleground. There were more battles fought on one side of the Niagara River or the other than anywhere else.

>Did the War of 1812 more or less ensure Canada's independence?

It did in the sense of where are the permanent boundaries for North America, which includes the center line of the Niagara River, which is a very important historical fact that we're still living with today. There was a treaty after the peace treaty that demilitarized the Great Lakes, the Rush-Bagot Treaty of 1817.

>Are you dealing with governments on both sides to obtain your funds?

The Niagara Region [in Ontario] has put up significant seed money, and we are in the process of searching for an executive director and other staff members, which will then take us from a volunteer effort to an organization where it's someone's job to be working on the bicentennial.

>What about the American side?

We have talked to both foundations and government. Government on this side is structured in very different ways from the regionalization on the other side, so I would have to say that our Canadian counterparts are out in front in terms of recognizing the significance.

>Do you have some goals defined?

I would say that in our planning process, we've identified four pillars that this should be about. The first of those is, there is a cultural heritage, heritage tourism opportunity that is quite significant.

That's going to get a boost because WNED-TV is doing a documentary on the War of 1812, which will be complete and ready for national screening by 2011. They are well funded and they're doing a great deal of production work.

Our second pillar is an education component. It's a war and a history that's not terribly well-known and understood. People argue who won. No one seems to know if anyone won.

The third component is celebration. There's an opportunity for re-enactments and concerts and a commissioned new work for the Buffalo Philharmonic and who can add on what to make roughly 1,000 days of celebration that people can tie into. In brainstorming -- we've had a number of public meetings, at WNED, at the Shaw Festival, at Brock University -- where we've had several hundred people in attendance and we've had all sorts of ideas. Some of them will come to fruition and some will not.

The fourth goal we have set is to create a lasting legacy of some sort that celebrates the peace. We haven't seen this region come together to say, "What should that lasting legacy be?" Possibly an international peace park, possibly a physical object. There's talk of a new home for the Toronto Symphony for a Summer Niagara Experience in Niagara-on-the-Lake. There's talk of a significant expansion of the Lundy's Lane Museum by the City of Niagara Falls, Ont.

People are talking about what we want to do and how do we start fundraising to be able to do those ambitious things.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com