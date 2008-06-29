Chester and Arlene Glica

Mr. and Mrs. Chester M. Glica of Buffalo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their marriage vows at a Mass in St. Clare Catholic Church, Buffalo, followed by a gathering of family and friends in Ray's Restaurant. Mr. Glica and Arlene L. Filipski were married May 31, 1958, in St. John Kanty Catholic Church, Buffalo. He is a retired Buffalo police detective; she is a retired teacher's aide for the Buffalo Board of Education. The couple has two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.