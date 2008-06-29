Blogzerpts / Opinions from buffalonews.com

Excerpts from reader commentary on News staffers' online blog postings last week. Online comments come from registered users, but -- unlike reviewed and verified Everybody's Column letters -- can be posted under pen names.

Inside the News: In response to Gene Warner's blog on the Marshawn Lynch case, about a Buffalo Bills football player and a hit-and-run accident that left a women injured, Susan posted this:

I am a lifelong Bills fan. However, that should have nothing to do with this at all. This is sadly yet another example of money, connections and celebrity buying the justice system. If any ordinary citizen were in the same situation as Mr. Lynch, we would never get this sort of kid gloves treatment. . . . Even though Mr. Lynch is a very talented and dedicated athlete, I should not, nor should anyone, let this become a "distant memory when he makes a big play in a big game." . . .

Don H added this:

Those angry with Mr. Lynch's delay in admitting his presence in the hit and run vehicle should realize that he was exercising the same constitutional rights that they would have if involved in a similar situation. He was also following the legal advice of an attorney. None of us can say for certain what we may have done under the same conditions. Consideration for others we may have injured is a strong human impulse, but so is panic, poor judgment and the adrenaline rush to flee.

***

Inside Pitch: Mike Harrington's blog about the virtues of PNC Park and all of its wonders, including the "incredible purple sunset off in the distance behind left-center field," led Porky to lament:

It's a shame PNC Park is wasted on the Pirates. It's a beautiful, fan-friendly facility and not a bad seat in the house. The vistas of the river are dramatic but, if you go, you may also want to check out the views of the field from the gate above center field or from ground level in the little cubby down the right field line. Gives you a whole other perspective on the game.

***

Niagara Views: In response to Bill Michelmore's blog and to questions whether Niagara Falls has the leadership and support to carry out big plans, TreeBee observed:

I think we are finally on the upswing and that Mayor Dyster is the right person to get the ball rolling . . . and keep it rolling. . . .

He's a very intelligent man with a vision and his heart is in the right place. For the first time in decades I can honestly say that I feel optimistic and encouraged that things will start looking up for Niagara Falls.

***

The 'burbs: Bruce Andriatch's blog on local facts and curiosities brought some clarification from urban explorer:

East Aurora is in the eastern part of the Town of Aurora. Niagara Falls Boulevard starts in Buffalo and leads to Niagara Falls, hence the name. Niagara Falls and many smaller towns around Buffalo (East Aurora, Springville, etc.) have a Buffalo Street or Buffalo Avenue that leads to Buffalo.

I attribute adding "the" to names of expressways as a Canadian influence. Ontarians say "the QEW" and "the 401." Meanwhile, our neighbors to the east in Rochester just say "490" and "104."