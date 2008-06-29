Bad news for the Yanks

Bad news for the Yankees here at Dunn Tire Park. Alan Horne, the organization's top pitching prospect, just left the field two outs into Sunday's game because of injury. Something seemed wrong from the start, as Horne walked Asdrubal Cabrera and Jason Tyner to lead off the game. He then retired Michael Aubrey and Todd Linden before walking Jordan Brown and allowing a two-run single to Andy Gonzalez. The 25-year-old right-hander was shaking his right arm between nearly every pitch. And finally, after the Gonzalez hit, Scranton manager Dave Miley, the pitching coach and trainer came out to check on Horne. The talk was short-lived, and Horne walked off the field.

Horne, who was 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA coming into Sunday, missed two months with a biceps injury earlier this year. We'll let you know if today's injury is related as soon as more info. comes across.

UPDATE: Horne is fine. At least physically. Here's what he said after the game.

“Nothing hurts. But my arm especially, and my whole body in general had no life and no drive to do anything ... I did all the physical tests – shoulder and elbow - and everything’s strong,” Horne said. “It’s not anything where I think I’ll be shut down. I have to figure out how to get that drive and aggressiveness back.”

(Photo: New York Daily News)

--- David Briggs