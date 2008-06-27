WNY's garden walks and tours

June marks the beginning of garden tour season across Western New York. In addition to Garden Walk Buffalo next month, garden tours are planned everywhere from South Buffalo to Lewiston.

Some are walkable; others require transportation. Many are free. And since garden walks generally are self-guided, you truly can stop and smell the roses.

Here is a look at some of the upcoming walks and tours. Keep an eye on Friday's Gusto and Garden Notes columns for other listings:

Happening this weekend

* The third annual Lewiston GardenFest, sponsored by the Lewiston Garden Club, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Center Street in the historic village. The event offers tours of six gardens; vendor sales of flowers, plants, garden art, garden sheds; plant advice, and more.

In addition, the Barton Hill Hotel is the site for two garden talks. At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Mike Shadrack will discuss hostas. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sally Cunningham will present "More Bang with Perennials."

Admission to the festival is free; several shops will offer workshops for a $2-to-$5 fee. Maps and events schedule will be available at the GardenFest hospitality tents.

Coming in July

* The fifth annual Village of Williamsville Garden Walk of about 30 gardens will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12. It will begin in front of Village Hall, 5565 Main St., Williamsville. The event is free; donations accepted. Vendors with garden-related items and a giant sidewalk sale along Main Street also are scheduled. Free parking can be found behind Village Hall.

* Grand Island is the site of a garden tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 to benefit Historic Trinity Church. Seven gardens will be featured. Tickets ($15) and map are available day of the tour at Historic Trinity Church, 2100 Whitehaven Road. Presale tickets ($12) are available before July 10 by calling 773-4357 or 773-7276. Proceeds go for the preservation of the Gothic Revival country church.

* The Orchard Parkway Block Club is sponsoring its first annual garden walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12. The self-guided tour begins at Harris & Lever Florists & Gifts, 1225 Main St., Niagara Falls. Information and maps will be available day of the tour. Over 30 gardens will be displayed. Free to the public; no tickets necessary. More information is available by e-mail at orchardblockclub@gmail.com.

The Clarence Center in Color garden walk will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13. Registration is at the Bank of Akron parking lot, 9470 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center, where tour booklets will be available. Suggested donation is $5. This year's walk has a bicentennial theme, including a wood-carver, blacksmith and other displays.

Many gardens are within walking distance; the Olde Towne Trolley will travel to more distant gardens. Garden Friends of Clarence will hold a plant sale. Refreshments and merchant discounts also will be available.

* Lockport in Bloom, a free, self-guided, walking/driving tour of 38 historic homes and gardens throughout the City of Lockport, runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 and 13. The fourth annual tour will begin at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, where maps will be available.

Maps/brochures also will be available ahead of time at Lockport City Hall, the Discovery Center, Heinrich Chevrolet, Niagara County Federal Credit Union and several other local businesses.

* Lancaster Garden Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 19 and 20 throughout the village and town. For more information visit www.lancastervillage.org

* The Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 in the South Campus neighborhoods of University Heights, Eggertsville and Buffalo. Tour headquarters is Allen Hall, UB South Campus. The event is free.

* The sixth annual Harlem-Kensington-Cleveland Community Association's Garden View tour is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20, rain or shine.

The tour begins at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Darwin Drive in Snyder at Trillium's Courtyard Florist, where maps with descriptions of multiple gardens in Snyder and Cleveland Hill will be handed out.

Planners say the best way to visit every location is by bike or car. Donation: $3 per person. For more information, call 832-3905 or visit www.HKCCommunity.com.

* The eighth annual South Buffalo Alive garden tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20. Garden maps will be available for a $2 donation July 17, 18 and 19 at the Chique Boutique, 1069 Abbott Road, and Caz Coffee Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. Maps also will be available the day of the event at the Tim Russert Children's Garden, South Park Avenue next to the Dudley Library.

* The first Harris Hill Garden Walk will take place from noon to 4 p.m. July 20. Maps will be available day of tour at the Harris Hill Plaza, Main Street and Circle Court, Clarence. Donation: $1.

* The North Tonawanda History Museum will host its fourth annual Historic Gardens Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26 and 27. Guidebooks, $5, are now available for purchase at the Museum, 314 Oliver St., through July 25. Guidebooks for the self-guided tour will be available for purchase in Gateway Park on Sweeney Street on both tour days.

* Garden Walk Buffalo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26 and 27. See accompanying story for details.

Coming in August

* The sixth annual Ken-Ton Garden Tour of 30 gardens will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3. Maps will be available at www.tonawanda.ny.us, and, beginning July 25, at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic & Fitness Center at One Pool Plaza (off of Delaware Road just north of Sheridan Drive). Free.

* The fourth annual Black Rock & Riverside Tour of Gardens will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3. The free, self-guided tour features more than 70 gardens. The second annual Starry Night Garden Tour, from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2, will include 15 gardens.

A new feature for the daytime garden tour will be a free bus that will run throughout the tour route; see map for more details. Maps will be available at area businesses, calling North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr.'s office, 851-5116, or downloading one online at brrgardenwalk.com.

* The Angola Garden Tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23

