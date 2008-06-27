Improvement comes surely but slowly

I've received a lot of feedback on the new golfing series. Some of it involves picking up my phone and hearing friends cackle hysterically at the flattering illustrations.

But for the most part, the responses have been kind and reassuring. It's good to know you're not alone. I've heard from golfers who identify with the quest and assure me my struggles are hardly unique. I'm a nut case, but I'm not the only one in the room.

A guy named Mike sent friends my column with passages underlined and "sound familiar?" written in the margins. "From one frustrated golfer to another, good luck!" he told me in an e-mail.

Tony had the same story. He used to shoot in the low 90s. Now he can't break 100 anywhere. "I have the same dark tunnel at the end of the sunny path outlook as you do," he said.

People urge me to stick with it and not get discouraged. Since I began taking lessons from Marlene Davis, I've been convinced a breakthrough is near. I wish it would come a little quicker, that's all.

I haven't broken 100 since late April, but I'm optimistic. I'm still battling my demons, striving for patience and trust in my swing. I'm longer and a little straighter off the tee. During my last lesson, I was drawing 5-irons like a champ. If only it would translate to the course.

Anyone who has taken lessons and changed grips will tell you it's a slow, difficult process. My short game is improving. But on too many holes, I hit that one ugly shot that turns a bogey into a seven. At times, the new grip feels awkward and leads to wayward swings. The trees and traps aren't sympathetic, believe me.

I can't wait to play, though, hopeful this will be the day when it all comes together. On Thursday, I woke up at 6 a.m., determined to get in a round. Outside my window, I heard the squishing sounds of a lingering rain. I considered going back to sleep. Then again, this is Buffalo. I figured it would clear.

So I went out to Brighton and was cheered by the sight of a dozen or so cars in the parking lot. Mostly it was women heading out for their league. I had a warm feeling of kinship, knowing they were determined to play regardless of the dark, threatening skies.

Dale, the kindly starter, sent me off the back nine. Women are great, but that doesn't mean you want to get stuck behind one of their leagues.

I played nine holes alone. Generally, I like playing with other people. It's a big part of golf's charm. But when you're struggling, it helps to have no one watching. At least I don't cheat. Some golfers can't help it. That's one of the reasons they limit what you can shoot on a hole when you're in a league. They don't want players inflating their handicap.

Golfers love conceding putts to each other. They tell you it's to speed up play. But the real reason is those short putts are harder than they appear. Of course, when someone concedes you a 5-footer, you repay the favor later.

Well, I had a 2-footer for bogey on 17. "That's good with me, Sully," I thought. But I couldn't do it. What if God was watching, or Ben Hogan? I putted and, sure enough, I missed.

I butchered the 18th and shot 54 for the back. At least I played fast. Dale sent me off the back again. Fine by me. I was determined to improve the second time around. Gary Reinhart, a cop, played the second nine with me. Reinhart was playing in a police and firemen's league. Whenever he had a 2-foot putt, I'd say, "The firemen say to putt it out."

After eight, I had a 43. All I needed was a bogey on the 18th, a short par-5, to break 50. But I hit a couple of brutal fairway woods and made eight for 51. At least it was a three-shot improvement. Plus, it hadn't rained at all and the skies were brightening. I know it sounds crazy, but so is my outlook.

