Run will raise funds for fit firefighters

When Buffalo Firefighter Mark P. Reed nearly died while battling an arson last year, colleagues cited his physical conditioning as one reason he survived.

Now, Reed is trying to raise money to help fellow firefighters put more exercise equipment in city firehouses.

The disabled 37-year-old firefighter will be the honorary starter Friday for a 5-kilometer run to benefit the Buffalo Firefighter Guardian Foundation. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Delaware Avenue and West Chippewa Street.

Reed still works out regularly as part of his physical therapy routine. He suffered 30 broken bones and lost a leg after a chimney collapsed on him June 10, 2007, at a the scene of an intentionally set fire on Wende Street.

"Before the accident, I worked out three or four times a week on a treadmill or a bike in the firehouse," Reed said Tuesday. "I definitely think that played a good part in my survival."

Proceeds from Friday's race will go toward purchasing and repairing exercise equipment for firehouses, said Lt. Anthony Liberatore, who is active with the Guardian Foundation.

"Keeping firefighters fit helps to keep firefighters alive," Liberatore said. "Every one of us in our department looks up to Mark, and we're honored that he will be at our race as the starter."

A $17 application fee includes entrance to the run, a T-shirt and admission to an after-race party in D'Arcy McGee's Irish Pub, 257 Franklin St.

Participants can register today, Thursday or Friday at Buffalo Fire Department Headquarters, 195 Court St., or beginning at 5 p.m. on race day at D'Arcy McGee's.

The event is sponsored by the restaurant, the Cellino & Barnes law firm, BlueCross and BlueShield of Western New York and HSBC Bank.

e-mail: dherbeck@buffnews.com