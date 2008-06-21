Hitting her stride Older women are discovering the competitive spirit in organized sports -- and they're healthier and happier for it

At the national championship meet for junior colleges in 2004, Sue Devlin was speaking with a runner from another school who was competing in the same event she was -- the 10,000 meters.

"This one athlete came over to talk with me," Devlin said. "She said her coach expected her to take second place. So, we're chatting and I say, well, good luck to you. I wish you the best.

"Then I heard someone say, 'Do you know there's an old lady running with us?' "

Devlin just smiled and nodded to the 19-year-old, who was unaware that the "old woman" she was referring to was Devlin.

At age 44, Devlin was running on the track and field team for Erie Community College and at that national meet, took second place to become a junior college All-American.

That innocent little swipe at her age, well, that just gave Devlin a little extra motivation.

"Yeah, it motivated me," Devlin sheepishly admitted. "I thought, I'm going to show these young whippersnappers. It was cool. [Becoming an All-American] was a dream I had wished for."

Devlin didn't begin running until she was 30, when her father asked her to compete in a race with him. From that point on, she was hooked and ended up at ECC then at Hilbert getting her associate's and bachelor's degrees.

While All-American collegiate athletes are usually in their early 20s, Devlin's decision to take up the sport competitively later in her life isn't all that unusual.

While Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in educational programs including athletics, clearly impacted the lives of young girls, there has been a trickle-up effect as more women are making first-time entrees into sports after the age of 30.

"I don't know that there's any data but since Title IX is almost 36 years old, there would be women who were pre-Title IX and who are [now] of a certain age, who by seeing all those girls out there participating and seeing a greater cultural acceptance for it might think of trying something that's interesting to them," said Marge Snyder, chief program and planning officer at the Women's Sports Foundation.

"Now, with a big emphasis on obesity and heart disease, people are much more conscious that exercise makes a difference and there are a lot of ways to explore being physically active."

Few studies exist about the relationship between older women and athletics, but a 1993 survey on Sports and Fitness in the Lives of Working Women, sponsored by Miller Lite, Working Women magazine and the Women's Sports Foundation, noted that 58 percent of working women said they regularly participate in sports and fitness activities.

For many women, their window into the athletic world comes through their children.

That's how Penny Klein, a professor at D'Youville College, was introduced to the world of martial arts. She was taking her children to karate lessons and thought since she was there, she might as well participate.

That led to her studying Judo and making the Empire State Games team in her 40s, then competing and winning age and weight class titles at the national and world level.

"I'm only 5-2 and small and growing up I wanted to play basketball and volleyball but just couldn't. I wasn't big enough or fast enough," Klein said.

"In Judo, you're competing against people your own age and weight. I was going up against people my size. To be able to travel and train and be an athlete, I'm glad that success happened later in life. When I was younger, I don't think I would have appreciated it."

Parental involvement also led Leisha Gordon to tennis. Her children were taking tennis lessons and she decided to pick up the racket, too.

Only for Gordon, the drill of getting out of work and taking care of her children and getting to the park by 5:30 p.m. for practice started to become a grind.

She loved tennis. She wanted to improve and play and learn, but she often had to bring her kids along with her while arriving late.

"When you take sport later in life there are life factors you have deal with," Gordon said. "There's time management and sometimes it was a challenge. The instructor, at times, seemed to believe the younger single women took it more seriously because they had more time to spare.

"I wanted to play and learn and get better and it was important to me, but I had work and sometimes I had to bring my children to the park with me."

She went to the park later than usual one day and found plenty of other women just like her -- working with children who wanted to play tennis but needed a later start time.

So Gordon became captain of a 2.5 team -- one that's mostly beginner -- and now is also captain of a 3.0 team as she and other players continue to improve their skills.

"I found a lot of women had the same issues I do and I started recruiting women like me to play," Gordon said.

"As we got better we became a bit more competitive but we all have a team spirit and are faced with a lot of the same issues of playing tennis and having to manage families and work."

The competition is addicting. Ask Carol Sabatino, who ran her first 5K when she was about 48 years old. Her husband was a runner and her sons also ran, but Sabatino took it up for a simple reason -- she was getting older and walking, her activity of choice, was no longer burning enough calories for her.

So she took up running in part out of vanity she said, but after crossing her first finish line to the cheers of her family, she was hooked.

"What a rush," Sabatino said of her first finish. "My sons came to run me in and people are cheering for you at the finish line. I never had that. I never really played organized sports and never had that kind of celebration for a physical event.

"The more I ran, the more competitive I got. I just found that I really enjoy it -- the running and the camaraderie."

