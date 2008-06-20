Oh, what I would give to be in Wrigley Field this weekend. I've spent a few nights in the famous (or infamous) bleachers and a few more in the box seats. And with Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium getting more and more corporate by the day, I say the best buzz in the bigs is on the North Side of Chicago.

With the White Sox in town for a three-gamer beginning today (Sunday night's game is on ESPN), the fever in town has never been higher. It's the first time since 1977 that both teams are in first place in their divisions this late in the season and get this: People actually think we could be looking to the first Chicago-Chicago World Series since 1906!

The game is so big that the Chicago Tribune has a countdown clock running on its home page heading to the 1:20 CT first pitch. The White Sox, keep in mind, hate all this hype. Ozzie Guillen has carped about everything regarding Wrigley, from the dugouts to the clubhouse to having to park at the McDonald's across the street. GM Kenny Williams sounded off today, taking a shot at the Cubs' 100-year championship drought, when he said, "The unfortunate thing for me is it's a shame that a certain segment of Chicago refused to enjoy a baseball championship being brought to their city [by the Sox in 2005]. The only thing I can say [to the Cubs] is, 'Happy anniversary.'"

Ouch. I like both teams to make the playoffs. The World Series is another story of course. Let's enjoy the weekend first and not get carried away, people. There are some other good interleague series this weekend (Cards at Red Sox, Angels at Phillies and, yes, Marlins at A's) but none with the punch of Cubs-White Sox.

So in this Yankee- and Bosox-centric town, what do you think about Chicago-Chicago?

---Mike Harrington