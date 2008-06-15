Blondie still packs a punch

It's interesting that time has dictated New York City outfit Blondie be referred to as "new wave."

At the end of the 1970s, in New York City, if you played at CBGB's you better not be playing pop music. This, after all, was where the Ramones, Television and imports from other towns like the Dead Boys set up shop. Pop was the enemy.

As it turns out, two of the bands that ended up the most significant over the long term -- the Ramones and Blondie -- were so steeped in the pop music of the late '50s and '60s that it's a wonder the Village fashionistas of the era didn't run them out of town.

Blondie returned to the Buffalo area on Saturday evening for the first time since playing the "Rockin' the Knox" gig at the Albright-Knox two years back. Before a mostly full house in Seneca Niagara Casino's Events Center, the band offered a torrid set of music that has aged remarkably well.

The reason for this current tour is the 30th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album, "Parallel Lines," which will receive a grand, expanded re-release June 24. That record -- the one that gave us the ironic disco-anthem "Heart of Glass" -- sold some 20 million copies. No wonder the band wants to mark its 30th. That record is the reason its members are still playing together.

But this was no pale rehash of former glories, though. The group came out and tore through the entire record pretty much without taking a breath. That gave the crowd a chance to reconsider a record that many had grown up with, or at least stolen from older siblings.

This stuff still packs a punch. And it still doesn't really fit neatly into anyone's stylistic cubbyhole.

"Parallel Lines" opened like a strong Blondie live set, with the immaculate pairing of "Hanging on the Telephone" and "One Way or Another," both killer power-pop pieces. Singer Deborah Harry looked and sounded pretty fantastic, and when she wiggled her way into "Fade Away and Radiate," proved she has only improved as a singer.

Of course, the perennial giggle-fest "Heart of Glass" got even the stodgiest out of their seats, although the tune that followed, "I'm Gonna Love You Too" -- which highlighted the joyously virtuosic skills of original drummer Clem Burke -- gets my nod for the strongest of the set.

The later appearance of tunes not from "Parallel Lines" -- like "Rapture" and "Maria" -- was so much icing on the cake.

