Mexican influence

Since retiring in 2006 from his longtime post as The News' art and theater critic, Richard Huntington has been learning Spanish. The language, yes, but more importantly the Spanish-influenced visual culture of his adopted winter home in the eternally temperate Central Highlands of Mexico.

In "Spanish Lesson," an exhibition opening at 5:30 tonight in the Collector's Gallery at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery (1285 Elmwood Ave.), Huntington will show several recent works on paper. These paintings, mixed-media works and digital prints demonstrate Huntington's foray into the entirely new visual environment of his Mexican surroundings. They contain elements of Mexican folk painting, cartoon images, examples of scrollwork from Mexican villages and, perhaps most intriguingly, reconfigurations of Goya-esque works by the Mexican folk artist Jose Guadalupe Posada.

"My general aim was to get a tragic-comic tone able to sustain, without apparent effort, both grim and lighthearted emotions in the same instant," Huntington wrote in his artist statement. Thus the image above, in which the beloved revolutionary Mexican general Emiliano Zapata joins the figure of an archangel and the impression of severed limbs.

The show runs through Aug. 17. For more information, call 270-8215 or visit www.albrightknox.org.

-- Colin Dabkowski