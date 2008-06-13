Board is urged to adjust budget for increasing cost of transportation

In light of soaring diesel and gasoline prices, the Niagara Falls School Board on Thursday was asked to increase the amount of money allocated for fuel in the district's 2008-09 transportation budget by more than $300,000.

That would boost the budget allocation for fuel from $400,000 to $725,000 to make sure the district can afford to keep its school buses and other district vehicles running throughout the next school year.

Joseph A. Giarrizzio, the district's financial services administrator, said he asked the board to consider transfering some of the $1.6 million in discretionary, uncommitted funds to the fuel line because gas and diesel prices have skyrocketed since the 2008-09 budget was put together in February.

"In February we were paying a little over $3 for a gallon of diesel and a little less than $3 a gallon for unleaded gas. Now we're paying about $4.21 for diesel and $3.43 for unleaded. For all we know, that could get up to as high as $5 for diesel and $4 for unleaded over the next year," Giarrizzio said.

He said the district pays well below the market price "because we're tax-exempt and don't have to pay federal and state sales taxes on fuel."

The request came after district officials found out the cost for district contributions to the state teacher and employee retirement systems and the rates for employee health insurance premiums turned out to be far lower than anticipated next year, leaving the district with $1.6 million in the budget that was no longer earmarked for anything in particular, Giarrizzio said.

"So the superintendent [Carmen A. Granto] asked us to look for areas that might cause a problem with the budget next year, and transportation was at the top of the list," Giarrizzio said. "The price of fuel has been going up and up and up."

He said he feels the wise thing to do is add to the fuel budget line in case fuel prices keep climbing.

"If it doesn't go up that high, the extra money will just end up in the budget fund balance at the end of the 2008-09 school year, and we'll be OK," he said.

Giarrizzio said less money was needed for health care and pension costs next year. He said district officials had budgeted more money in those areas because those costs had increased significantly in recent years.

"For example, heath insurance costs went up 45 percent last year, but not this year. So the money became available," he said.

The board will be looking at about 10 proposals on how to use the $1.6 million in unallocated funds by June 30.

