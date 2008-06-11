Following Dad's television footsteps

You could say that Channel 7 reporter Kyla Igoe has broadcast journalism in her blood.

After all, she will spend Father's Day at a family barbecue with her dad, Channel 2's Mike Igoe, mother, Debbie, and younger brother, Trevor.

It isn't unusual for children of lawyers, doctors, police officers and firefighters to follow the career path of one of their parents, but the Igoes are the only father-daughter team on local television news in memory.

Kyla, who turns 23 next week, said she was inspired to follow in her father's footsteps when she was in fourth or fifth grade and her dad brought her to a Bring Your Daughter to Work Day.

"I went out with him and saw what he actually did," said Kyla. "When you're younger you really don't understand, you just see your dad on TV at dinner time. What I really like is not having an office job, getting out and meeting people every day. That's why I decided to pursue it."

Kyla remembers being impressed when her dad and a photographer went to someone's house for a consumer story. "I just thought that was the neatest thing," said Kyla. "That you could help out someone. That's when I decided that's what I wanted to do."

At a 2003 party for her graduation from Williamsville East, Kyla's plans weren't exactly endorsed by "nameless" Channel 2 staffers there to celebrate.

"They gave her the whole, 'You're out of your mind, it's a tough business [speech],' " recalled Mike. "She didn't back down. I felt if she was interested in pursuing it, God bless her."

The TV business has changed dramatically since Mike entered it in 1980 after graduating from the State University at Albany. Many of the changes have been difficult ones for the newsroom. Salaries have dropped, demands have increased.

But there also are more opportunities for young people like Kyla, who didn't have to toil in Utica or Elmira like many Buffalo television reporters had before her. She was hired by Channel 7 in November right out of Buffalo State College, after interning at the station.

"Kyla's been good for us," said News Director Glen Horn. "She's got a can-do attitude and she's a bright young woman."

Kyla is a "backpack journalist," acting as her own photographer when she goes out on a story. It is another example of cost-cutting in local TV news, which undoubtedly was behind the nameless Channel 2 staffer's advice to Kyla to consider something else.

Mike, who worked in three smaller markets before joining Channel 2, concedes that he probably wouldn't choose broadcast journalism today if he were his daughter's age.

"Probably not," said Igoe. "The nature of the business is very different now. I still enjoy it. But it is tougher for young people to get into it nowadays ... There is still going to be a need there. Maybe it's not the land of milk and honey that it was once upon a time, but I still think there are some decent jobs and good opportunities."

Since the Igoes work at rival stations, technically they are competitors. But they prefer to consider themselves colleagues. Kyla also believes working at a competing station has its advantages. "I kind of wanted to follow my own path," she noted.

Not every viewer has figured out what their relationship is. Mike, 55, recalled the "strangest" moment of viewer confusion.

"Someone went up to me and said, 'Who is that woman with your name on that other station?' " said Mike. "When I said, 'my daughter,' he said, 'That's interesting. I thought you were married to a much younger woman.' "

Igoe said he and his daughter didn't talk much about his job when she was in high school because he often wasn't around at dinner time.

"He normally was at the station, so dinner time was, 'Let's turn on Dad and watch him,' " recalls Kyla.

Now that she is in the business, Kyla hasn't been overloaded with fatherly advice. Igoe felt she had to learn by doing. Kyla said her father led by example.

"I saw him always being friendly with people, trying to help people out," she said. "I think that really inspired me and helped me along the road."

She can't imagine doing anything else, since she loved her writing and journalism classes. "Honestly, I don't think there was another option," she said.

A while back, Mike wasn't so sure about his long-term options.

"This is my five-year anniversary of surviving [colon] cancer," he said. "So five years ago I had my doubts that I would be around to see what my kids wanted to do. That's one of the reasons I was very supportive."

He doesn't see his daughter's performance much because the Igoes are often on TV at about the same time at 5:30 p.m. weekdays. He does go to Channel 7's Web site to watch her reports.

"It is kind of neat, actually," said the proud father, who occasionally will offer some criticism. "I might say something like, 'Maybe you could have done your stand-up at a different part of the story.' It is not like I call her every day."

If the TV is on at the Igoe household Sunday during a joint celebration -- Father's Day and Kyla's impending birthday Mike realizes he's no longer the main TV attraction at home.

"It is obvious which station my wife watches more now," said Igoe, understanding he can't compete with his daughter at home.

