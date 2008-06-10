Research material: Softball regionals

Here's some sites to take a look at before checking out softball's Far West Regionals, featuring the three largest classes in a tripleheader at Niagara Falls:

** Here's the D&C's stories on Fairport's regional win in Class AA, Aquinas' regional win in Class A and the paper's wrapup of the Class B, C and D overall championships.

** Here's the Observer's coverage of Fredonia's Section VI victory over City Honors.

** A blurb about Waterloo's win from the Canandaigua Daily Messenger is here.

** The Wellsville Daily Reporter's story on Bolivar-Richburg's victory in Section V's Class C.

** The Olean Times-Herald's wrapup of the sectional wins by Cassadaga Valley and Bolivar-Richburg.

** The state records in softball, including the win total that B-R's Jordan Ingalls is now on top of.

---Keith McShea