NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Attorney will appeal after Wal-Mart ruling

LOCKPORT -- The attorney for Lockport Smart Growth, a citizens group trying to block construction of a Wal-Mart supercenter at the Lockport Mall site, said Friday he has filed a notice of appeal.

Daniel A. Spitzer said he sent out the notice of intent to take the case to the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester. Town of Lockport Attorney Daniel E. Seaman said it will probably be many months before the case is argued.

Lockport Smart Growth lost its lawsuit against Wal-Mart and the town April 14, when State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ruled various waivers and variances the town granted the project were approved legally.

Spitzer said, "My hope is that the town will sit down with us and revise the site plan to reduce the noncompliance. Otherwise, we'll continue with the litigation."

Seaman said, "I don't see any likelihood the town would do anything like that. It wouldn't be something the town could unilaterally do, anyway."

***

$6.7 million approved for projects, equipment

LOCKPORT -- The Niagara County Legislature last week approved a $6.7 million package of borrowing for an assortment of construction projects and equipment purchases.

This year's bond issue includes $2 million toward construction of the estimated $2.5 million building for the Sheriff's Office to store evidence and large vehicles. It is to be erected between the County Jail and the Public Safety Training Center on Niagara Street Extension.

Other items in the package include the first phase of the reconstruction of Beebe Road in Wilson, continued planning for the new Public Works headquarters on Junction Road in Cambria, reconstruction of bridges on Miller Road and Cedar Street in Royalton, new video-surveillance and heating and air-conditioning systems for the old section of the County Jail, and two dump trucks and an excavator for the Highway Department.

***

Hearing set on cleanup of polluted storage site

YOUNGSTOWN -- The Village Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 240 Lockport St., concerning plans for cleanup of the former Cold Storage plant on Ellicott Street.

Mayor Neil C. Riordan said the engineering firm handling the project for the village, TVGA Consultants of Elma, will present an overview of the proposed cleanup and give the public an opportunity to comment.

Studies found the former fruit storage site was polluted with PCBs, metals and inorganic chemicals from heavy machinery. A recent Environmental Protection Agency grant of $110,000 will help pay for the actual cleanup. This hearing is part of the grant requirements.

According to a TVGA spokesman, plans call for asbestos abatement, partial demolition of the main building, soil removal from three areas, and removal of some concrete found contaminated with PCBs.

The village is currently awaiting word on a deed transfer from Niagara County to the village before it can entertain plans for reuse of the site, Riordan said.