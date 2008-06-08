Giants face Dallas challenge

This is the fifth of an eight-part series reviewing the offseason moves in the NFL. Today's installment covers the NFC East.

***

At this time last year, the New York Giants were coping with the retirement of running back Tiki Barber, questions about quarterback Eli Manning's leadership rumors of coach Tom Coughlin's shaky job security.

Winning Super Bowl XLII put all those issues to rest. Heading into this season, the Giants are eager to show that their incredible championship run was no fluke.

"You're against the odds of doing that again," Manning told reporters recently. "I still don't know how much respect this team has gotten. We made a great run through the playoffs, and no matter what game we won, we were always the underdog in a big way in every game in the playoffs. So, I think we still have a lot to prove, even if it's to ourselves, that we can become a better team."

The defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys have the most talent in the division, so owner Jerry Jones won't tolerate his team falling flat in the playoffs again. The Washington Redskins gave new coach Jim Zorn several offensive tools, but they needed more help on defense. The Philadelphia Eagles' offseason was dedicated to avoiding another last-place finish.

Here's a review of the offseason moves in the NFC East:

>Dallas Cowboys

Key gains: LB Zach Thomas (Dolphins), CB Pacman Jones (Titans), CB Mike Jenkins (South Florida), RB Felix Jones (Arkansas), TE Martellus Bennett (Texas A&M), RB Tashard Choice (Georgia Tech), CB Orlando Scandrick (Boise State).

Key losses: RB Julius Jones (Seahawks), TE Anthony Fasano (Dolphins), LB Akin Ayodele (Dolphins), CB Jacques Reeves (Texans), CB Nathan Jones (Dolphins), NT Jason Ferguson (Dolphins), S Keith Davis (Dolphins).

Breakdown: Cowboys are rolling the dice on controversial but talented Pacman Jones, who has been cleared to join team for offseason activities. If fully reinstated, he and Jenkins will add depth and flexibility at a position of weakness. Thomas brings great intangibles, but must stay healthy. Cowboys are deeper behind RB Marion Barber. They drafted Felix Jones over the higher rated Rashard Mendenhall because he is a potential impact runner and kick returner. Choice is a power back like Barber. Bennett won't take Pro Bowler Jason Witten's job anytime soon, but he'll play.

Questions: Will coach Wade Phillips control this team and get it to play to its potential? His job may depend on it. Will QB Tony Romo play as well in the postseason as he does in the regular season? Unable to trade for a top-flight veteran to pair with Terrell Owens, are the Cowboys good enough at wide receiver? Will Pacman stay out of trouble if reinstated?

***

>New York Giants

Key gains: QB David Carr (Panthers), QB Andre Woodson (Kentucky), DE Renaldo Wynn (Saints), S Sammy Knight (Jaguars), S Kenny Phillips (U. of Miami), CB Terrell Thomas (Southern Cal), LB Danny Clark (Raiders), WR Mario Manningham (Michigan).

Key losses: LB Kawika Mitchell (Bills), LB Reggie Torbor (Dolphins), S Gibril Wilson (Raiders).

Breakdown: The Giants went into the offseason feeling they had to improve their secondary. Knight, Phillips and Thomas will help in that regard. Manningham provides more depth at receiver. The Giants took a hit at linebacker with Mitchell and Torbor. LB Matthias Kiwanuka might return to defensive end, his natural position, if Michael Strahan retires. Carr, the top pick in 2002 draft, joins third team in two years.

Questions: How will the Giants handle their Super Bowl success? Will Manning build on great postseason? Will Strahan return for a 16th season? Will disgruntled TE Jeremy Shockey be traded? Is there enough depth at linebacker? Will Carr beat out Woodson for No. 2 QB spot?

***

>Washington Redskins

Key gains: HC Jim Zorn (Seahawks), WR Devin Thomas (Michigan State), WR Malcolm Kelly (Oklahoma), TE Fred Davis (Southern Cal), DE Erasmus James (Vikings), WR/KR Jerome Mathis (Texans), CB Justin Tryon (Arizona State).

Key losses: HC Joe Gibbs (retired), S Sean Taylor (deceased), WR Reche Caldwell (Rams).

Breakdown: Offensive-minded Zorn wants to surround young QB Jason Campbell with as many weapons as possible. After falling to pull off a trade for Chad Johnson, the Redskins got two of the best receivers and arguably the top tight end in the draft. Mathis was signed for his return ability. New defensive coordinator Greg Blache plans to run a more simplified system than predecessor Gregg Williams. Tryon was the only defender drafted in the first five rounds and James was a first-round bust in Minnesota.

Questions: How quickly will Campbell adjust to the West Coast system? Which rookie receiver will make the biggest impact? Will the 'Skins pay for not addressing a defense with an aging line and little depth at linebacker and safety? Are the 'Skins finally over Taylor's tragic death?

***

>Philadelphia Eagles

Key gains: CB Asante Samuel (Patriots), DE Chris Clemons (Raiders), DT Trevor Laws (Notre Dame), WR DeSean Jackson (California), RB Lorenzo Booker (Dolphins), TE Kris Wilson (Chiefs).

Key losses: LB Takeo Spikes (released), DE Jevon Kearse (Titans), CB Will James (Bills).

Breakdown: Eagles have arguably the NFL's best cornerback trio with Samuel joining Sheldon Brown and Lito Sheppard. Clemons adds pass-rushing help. Defensive tackle should be set as Laws is the third one the Eagles drafted with their first pick in four years. Jackson, an explosive receiver and punt returner, and Booker, who also returns kickoffs, answer QB Donovan McNabb's plea for another big-play weapon. Wilson can play fullback or H-back.

Questions: Can McNabb get through a season healthy? How will Samuel adapt to a defensive scheme that requires him to play more man coverage? Is Sheppard off the trading block for good? Will Jackson have a greater impact on offense or special teams?

Next: NFC North.

