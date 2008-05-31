Wright conference drawn to Martin House

The buzz about Frank Lloyd Wright's revived Darwin Martin House Complex is growing louder among architecture junkies everywhere.

The latest evidence: The Chicago- based Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy has elected to hold its annual conference in Buffalo in September 2009 - an event expected to draw 250 people who are stewards of properties designed by America's greatest architect.

It will be the group's first meeting here since 1997, when the restoration of the 1907 Martin House was gaining serious momentum, and before the project was expanded to include other structures in the original compound at Jewett Parkway and Summit Avenue.

The keynote speaker for that gathering was the late Sen. Daniel P. Moynihan, an early champion of the landmark Martin House. The meeting was a personal triumph for Jack Quinan, a University at Buffalo art history professor and Martin House enthusiast who organized a 1985 conference of Wright building owners that led to the conservancy's founding.

The 2009 conference will show the organization just how far the $50 million restoration has progressed over the last decade, said Mary Roberts, Martin House executive director. "They're chomping at the bit to come here," she said.

It won?t matter that the meeting is due to take place before the scheduled completion of the Martin House interior - one of the last steps in the long and complicated restoration, Roberts said. For many Wright fans, "seeing the work in process is as interesting as seeing the finished product," she added.

In conjunction with the meeting, Quinan and UB will present a retrospective exhibition on Wright commissions that grew out of his relationship with Darwin D. Martin, the Larkin Soap Co. executive who became his greatest supporter.

