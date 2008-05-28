High school to offer more college-level classes

Niagara Falls High School students are being offered a greater menu of college-level courses than ever before when they return to classes in September.

Chief Building Administrator Mark Laurrie said the school will add three Advanced Placement courses to the school's curriculum next year: statistics, psychology and environmental science.

They all allow students to earn college credit that can be applied toward their college degrees in many schools across the state and throughout the country.

"That will bring the number of AP courses we offer here to 15," said James Spanbauer, a building principal. "We already offer AP biology, Spanish language, U.S. history, calculus, chemistry, European history, English language, English literature, studio art, music theory, computer science and U.S. government."

Spanbauer said the new offerings are part of the district's push to encourage and enable students "to take more substantial, higher-level courses and to get more students to do harder, more challenging work."

With the help of a $400,000 federal Advanced Placement Initiative grant the district received in 2006, Spanbauer said the high school has been able to offer teachers the training for advance courses and more students, including those who don't traditionally take such courses, to take the classes.

Last year, the school had 241 students taking one or more AP courses, Spanbauer said. This year, the number stands at 420.

"We've also increased the number of minority students taking them," he said. "Last year, 8 percent of the students participating were from minority groups. This year, that's grown to 22 percent."

Laurrie said the school also will offer a second AP chemistry class next school year.

He said the greater number of course offerings is important.

"It raises the whole level of achievement in our school when more kids are getting into higher-level courses," Laurrie said, "and it's a great thing that we've been able to encourage more minority kids to be involved.

"Thanks to that grant," he added, "we were able to give every 10th- and 11th-grader the Pre-Scholastic Aptitude Test in October during school time. With the results -- which are accompanied by an AP Potential Report -- we realized there was an unserved population that should be in AP classes. So we went after them and pushed them to achieve more by doing harder, higher-level work."

