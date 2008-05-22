The open-door nest

A column in today's Wall Street Journal says that when 20-something kids move back home with their parents, there is less of a stigma attached than in years past. More and more families see it as a positive step, if only a temporary one.

A Princeton University sociology professor, Katherine Newman, is quoted in the article as saying that some adults today might be feeling like they're not through being parents to their children yet, partly because they might not have spent as much time with them as they would have liked while the kids were growing up. That's an interesting theory -- that the kids cash in on parental guilt.

Our nest has not yet begun to empty, but I can imagine that our door will remain open for our children for several years after college. Not because we feel guilty, but because I know I won't be ready to give up being a dad.

---Greg