Canisius High gets expansion under way

About 50 people were on hand Wednesday morning as ground was broken for Canisius High School's new wing and field house.

Alumni, donors, faculty members and students gathered for the 10 a.m. ceremony on a dirt field adjacent to the school's main building on Delaware Avenue, where the new addition will rise.

The more than $20 million expansion includes additional cafeteria space, offices, basketball courts, and math and science classrooms.

Frauenheim Hall was razed to make room for the expansion. Students raised money by selling or buying bricks, at $100 each, from the demolished building that will be inscribed with buyers' names and used in a fireplace for the cafeteria addition, said Brandon Harris, the high school's director of strategic partnership and planning.

Fundraising exceeded its $22 million goal by $100,000.

The new additions will be consistent with the architecture of the school's main building, featuring similar style brick, sandstone, marble and large windows, Harris said.

The design, he added, had the input of alumni, parents, students and surrounding neighborhood organizations.

"I know Uniland took great pains to evoke not only the aesthetics of the rest of the building but the surrounding neighborhood, also," he said.

Speakers at the ceremony included Paul Koessler, chairman of the fundraising campaign, and alumni Carl Montante and his son, Michael, of Uniland Development Co., which is building the expansion.

e-mail: jvosgerchian@buffnews.com