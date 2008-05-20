Hardy to the fold His enthusiasm is catching Bills' Evans sets sights on putting up big numbers With contract talks under way, veteran receiver welcomes

Buffalo Bills rookie receiver James Hardy is a sight for Lee Evans' sore eyes.

Evans is optimistic he will get more room to run against opposing defenses thanks to the presence of Hardy, the 6-foot-6 target the Bills acquired in the second round of last month's NFL draft.

"I think he'll serve as a big complement," Evans said Monday after the Bills' first full-squad practice of the spring. "With his height alone he can do things that a lot of shorter players can't. Just innately some of the things he can do will help us out -- down in the red zone and jumping up for balls."

Evans can use all the support he can get after last season, when the Bills' lack of weapons was a big reason his catch total dropped from 82 to 55.

Asked how much better the Bills' 30th-ranked offense can get this year, Evans joked: "It can't get much worse."

Hardy's arrival added to what promises to be a busy offseason for Evans. He underwent minor shoulder surgery after the season ended. He's learning the nuances of the new offense being installed by coordinator Turk Schonert. And the Bills have opened negotiations with Evans' agent on a contract extension.

Asked about the progress of talks, Evans said: "There was an offer put out there, but that's as much as I'll speak on it now."

Talks are likely to continue into the summer. One way or another, Evans is going to get a big pay raise when his contract runs out after the 2008 season. The franchise tag on a receiver, which the Bills presumably would use if they can't reach a contract extension, will be more than $8 million in 2009.

Evans' chances of putting up big numbers on the field hinge at least partly on Hardy's ability to adjust to the NFL.

"I watched him play in college and he has tremendous ability," Evans said. "He does a lot of things well. He uses his hands and he certainly uses his body. I'm certainly looking forward to him coming out here, stepping up, playing and making a lot of plays.

"Certainly he'll help our offense out. He'll help our run game, where you won't be able to just sit a safety down in the box. In the red zone, you'll have to account for him . . . and it'll certainly help me out on the other side. He gives us more diversity of what we can do down in the red zone."

Evans likewise is hopeful Schonert will get more out of the Bills' pass offense.

"Turk has played the game, so he has an innate sense of offense, how to attack the defense, different ways to attack the defense to keep them off-balance," Evans said. "We have a lot of carryover and a lot of things that he has brought to the table to make it even better."

Evans thinks he will line up in more different spots in the offensive set.

"[They're] moving me around, a lot of motions and shifts," he said. "You really have to be attentive to this offense because there is a lot going in. You have the ability to put any receiver anywhere and let them run any route and get open. When you have that type of flexibility it really helps your offense."

Evans said his shoulder surgery was a minor procedure. He took part in some individual drills Monday but watched the team drills.

"It's just taking a little extra precaution," he said. "I'm just going to take it easy and just get as strong as possible for the season."

***

Monday's practice in the field house was the first of 13 voluntary workouts -- called organized team activities -- the Bills will hold over the next three weeks. There were 79 of 82 players in attendance. Absent were tackle Jason Peters, punter Brian Moorman and rookie fullback Mike Viti of Army. Tight end Robert Royal was not practicing due to offseason knee surgery. The practices are closed to the public.

e-mail: mgaughan@buffnews.com