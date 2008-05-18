POLICE & COURTS

Ischua man, 24, charged in assault on 1-year-old

ISCHUA -- A 24-year-old Ischua man bit a 1-year-old child's arm and hit the infant's face several times, Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies said Saturday.

Deputies arrested Brian A. Williams, of the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road, on a warrant Friday afternoon charging him with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

Williams is being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $400 bail.

***

Delayed arraignment held for standoff suspect

James H. Gilchriese, subdued by police in a tense standoff Monday on the Niagara Thruway in Buffalo, was arraigned Saturday in Erie County Medical Center and ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Gilchriese, 66, whose arraignment was delayed because of medical treatment, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing police, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and harassment, according to State Police.

Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres ordered the former Cheektowaga resident who moved to Florida transferred to the Erie County Holding Center.

Authorities had originally planned to arraign Gilchriese on Wednesday.

***

Two Salamanca residents face charges after dispute

SALAMANCA -- A domestic dispute at a West State Street residence in Salamanca resulted in two people being arrested, Salamanca police said Saturday.

Joshua A. Calkins, 22, of West State Street, was charged with third-degree assault. Robert E. Calkins Jr., 23, of the same address, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, police said.