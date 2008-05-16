Orleans County school budgets hike spending 4 to 7 percent

School budgets before voters Tuesday in Orleans County's five districts feature spending increases of between 4 percent and 7 percent.

Only one of the five districts has an uncontested School Board race.

* In Albion, voters will consider a $32.2 million budget that would increase spending by 4.2 percent.

Voters will also consider a proposal to purchase approximately five full-size buses for up to $405,000. In addition, Albion's Swan Library will ask voters to spend $524,000 for operating costs, which would raise the tax levy by 1.3 percent.

Four candidates are vying for two five-year School Board seats. Incumbent Marie Snyder runs with newcomers Robert L. Pinson, Margy Brown and Kenneth A. Bieber.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Conference Room A at Ronald Senoma Elementary, 324 East Ave.

* In Holley the district is asking voters to approve a $20.1 million budget that would increase spending 7.2 percent over the current school year.

Other propositions on the ballot propose the purchase of two full-size buses, two 22-passenger buses and an eight-passenger vehicle for a total of $325,000, which would increase the tax levy 7.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The Community Free Library will also ask for $91,680 for maintenance and operations.

Three School Board seats, each a three-year term, are up for grabs. Incumbents Norman Knight, Robin Silvis and Eric Spencer, along with newcomer Charles Michael Patton, will vie for the terms that commence in July.

Polls are open in Holley from noon until 8 p.m. in the foyer of Holley High School, 3800 N. Main St.

* Kendall voters will consider a $16.2 million budget that represents a 4 percent increase in spending.

A $200,000 proposition to purchase two 66-passenger buses will also be placed on the ballot. A single five-year School Board term will be given to the winner of a three-way race among incumbent Edward Gaesser, Charles Patt and John Cole.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Kendall Elementary School, 1932 Kendall Road.

* In Lyndonville a special-education teacher and a security monitor would be added if Lyndonville Central School District voters approve the $12.71 million budget, which is up 5.5 percent.

Residents also will vote on four other propositions: To spend $92,000 from the existing transportation reserve for one bus (Proposition 2); to establish a new transportation reserve fund (Proposition 3); to create a capital improvements reserve fund (Proposition 4); and to increase the tax levy to the Yates Community Library from $66,150 to $68,150 a year (Proposition 6).

Three incumbent board members are unopposed for three three-year terms. Listed under Proposition 5, they are Christina Feldman, William Jurinich and Edward Urbanik. Polls will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. in the Lyndonville Middle School library, 25 Housel Ave.

* In Medina the district will present a $28.6 million budget to voters, a 5.53 percent increase in spending over the current school year.

Voters will also consider a $294,000 proposal to buy an undetermined number and size of buses for the district.

Four candidates will vie for three separate three-year School Board terms. Incumbents Carl L. Tuohey and Susanne Keryk, along with Christopher Keller and Rosalind Lind, will race for the seats.

Votes can be cast from noon to 9 p.m. in the Oak Orchard Elementary School gymnasium, 335 W. Oak Orchard St.

