Head of the class Three at Frontier share love for engineering, science

Taylor Dickman, the valedictorian at Frontier Central High School, realized her career goal was a bit unconventional several years ago when she was the only girl in an introductory engineering class.

But Taylor, who plans to be a chemical engineer, wasn't discouraged at all.

"It's more about your skills and if you like what you're doing, and not if you're a guy or a girl," she said. "I've always been good at math and science, and my family always supported everything I've done."

Less than 10 percent of the country's engineers are women, and less than 20 percent of recent engineering school graduates are female.

But Taylor is not alone at Frontier.

Beth Bimber, ranked third in the school's graduating class, plans to be a mechanical engineer, and is not daunted by the scarcity of women in the profession.

"It's no real problem," she said. "If [men] can do it, I can do it as well -- if not better."

Jeremy Roach, Frontier's salutatorian, is also planning a career in a technical field, and will study math and science next year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Taylor, Beth and Jeremy will represent Frontier Thursday evening at the 28th annual Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association's Scholastic Achievement Recognition Dinner at the Buffalo Marriott in Amherst. They will be among 235 students honored from 79 schools.

It's unusual that the top three students at any given school are planning careers in engineering or related fields, and even more unusual that two of them are young women.

Taylor -- who has taken seven Advanced Placement courses -- got interested in engineering at week-long summer camps at Clarkson University after both seventh and eighth-grade.

"I think some women look at math and science and say: 'That can't be interesting at all,'" she said. "I'm attracted to the problem-solving aspect of engineering. I like having to figure things out."

Taylor, who says she may work for a pharmaceutical firm, will attend Northeastern University, which provides lots of opportunities for engineering internships.

Beth, who will attend Penn State Erie-The Behrend College, was influenced by her parents, both of whom are petroleum engineers.

"If my mom could do it back in the dinosaur age, I can do it now," she said.

Beth's commitment to engineering was sealed last school year, when she earned a five -- the highest grade possible -- on an Advanced Placement chemistry exam.

"That was amazing," she said. "It was my favorite course in all my high school years."

Brian Kneir, a spokesman for the Society of Women Engineers, said Taylor and Beth exemplify the message the national group seeks to underline -- that engineering "is something that women should explore, rather than a not-for-me kind of thing."

The profession offers excellent pay and benefits and the chance to do interesting and innovative work, Kneir said.

And the same opportunities are available, of course, for men.

Advanced Placement courses in biology and chemistry captured Jeremy's attention.

"I though: 'This is really interesting,'" he said. "'I think I could do this.'"

But Frontier's top three could never be described as math and science nerds.

Taylor is senior class treasurer, a member of the Foreign Language Honor Society and took part in indoor track.

Beth was on the varsity swimming and diving teams and plays clarinet in both the band and orchestra.

And Jeremy was instrumental in organizing National Honor Society events that raised more than $1,700 for local charities.