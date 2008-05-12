Hold the Mayo!

It was only a matter of time before the O.J. Mayo story was exposed.

ESPN claims Rodney Guillory, through sports agency Bill Duffy Associates, handed out some $30,000 to O.J. Mayo in cash, clothes and other gifts over the past four years which Guillory facilitated. Mayo turned pro last month and, naturally, signed with BDA. It's also a story that's not uncommon.

A young basketball prospect, usually African-American from a single-parent home, shows some promise. Agents send runners like Guillory to build a relationship, supply money, sneakers, tickets to NBA games, etc., to gain the youngster's trust. The runner introduces the prospect to famous people, say, LeBron James or Jay-Z. What 15-year-old wouldn't be turned on by meeting a multi-million dollar rap star?

Meanwhile, his game get better and its time to select a college. Might as well let the runner handle all the recruiting. Agents control the recruiting process for top players these days. They divvy them off to schools for an eight-month lease and then get them back for the NBA draft. It's the case for virtually all players destined for the lottery. Over a 4-5 span, the agent has invested well into six figures which isn't much considering how much the prospect recieves on his first contract alone. In Mayo's case that means being selected in the top 5 and the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA draft will be paid over $2.6 million with more to come in endorsements.

Most of the prospects in the top 10 have stories similar to Mayo's. Michael Beasley probably had a good idea who is agent was going to be long before he signed with Kansas State. Same thing with Memphis' Derrick Rose. Let's not be naive about this. The difference is Guillory trusted the wrong people to keep quiet and foolishly used credit cards to pay for some of Mayo's gifts. No paper, no trail.

The only thing left is to figure out when will the NCAA erase USC's 2007-08 season from the record books. It will be as if O.J. Mayo's season never happened.

It's only a matter of time.

---Rodney McKissic