On the Record / May 8, 2008

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

Erdman Anthony and Associates, a Buffalo engineering firm, named Timothy P. McGovern senior transportation engineer in the Transportation Group. McGovern, who has more than 12 years experience, earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo and a physics degree from Buffalo State College.

M88 Greater Buffalo financial services representatives Kenneth W. Wolf, David J. Ungaro and Jeredith M. Nolan were recognized with membership at MetLife's Leaders Conference recently, honoring outstanding individuals who exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity, professionalism, customer service and sales achievement.

The Alcott Group, a human resources outsourcing solution provider, announced that payroll specialists Cathy Glinski and Joanne L. Notto earned the Fundamental Payroll Certification designation awarded by the American Payroll Association in San Antonio.

Phillips Lytle partner David P. Flynn recently served as an instructor for the seminar, "Introduction to Brownfields: Understanding the Brownfields Market and the Public and Private Sector Perspectives," as part of the New York State Department of State Division of Coastal Resources Community Seminar Series. The seminar was presented by the National Brownfield Association in Buffalo and Syracuse.

***

>Company items

*Erie Engineered Products, North Tonawanda, was awarded a $259,440 contract for shipping and storage by the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Commands Fleet and Industrial Supply Center, Philadelphia

*Moog Inc., East Aurora, was awarded a $27,000 contract for maintenance, repair and rebuilding of equipment by the U.S. Naval Inventory Control Point, Philadelphia

*Mohawk Group, Buffalo, was awarded a $261,708 contract for lease or rental of facilities by the U.S. General Services Administration's Public Buildings Service, Upstate Buffalo Service Center, Buffalo

*Luminescent Systems, East Aurora, was awarded a $30,160 contract for miscellaneous aircraft accessories and components by the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

J. Fitzgerald Group, an advertising and marketing agency based in Lockport, recently developed a newly expanded Web site for Strongco Equipment, based in Toronto. The site is www.strongco.com. Strongco sells, rents and services mobile industrial equipment in the construction, road building, mining, forestry, utilities and municipal sectors of the economy.

VoIP Supply, a provider of Voice-over Internet Protocol hardware, software and services, has supplied a 200 user SwitchVox phone system to Glimcher Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust.

***

>Patents

Title: "Multi-element smart gas sensor"

No.: 7,366,624

Inventors: Wobschall, Darold (Williamsville)

Assignee: Esensors Inc. (Amherst)

Date issued: April 29, 2008