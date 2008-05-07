Coaches' suspensions continued in Wilson School Board names interim JV coach

The Wilson School Board on Tuesday approved the continuation of the suspension of two teacher-coaches who were charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the alleged sexual abuse three varsity baseball players committed on two members of the junior varsity team.

The alleged incidents occurred April 17 in the back of a team bus on its way back to Wilson from two baseball games in Niagara Falls. The three varsity players were arrested on aggravated sexual abuse and other charges.

On April 29, Superintendent Michael Wendt suspended varsity baseball coach Thomas J. Baia, 40, a middle school math teacher, and junior varsity baseball coach William M. Atlas, 35, an elementary physical education teacher, from their coaching jobs. The next day, he suspended them from their teaching jobs with pay after they were criminally charged in the case.

Board President Timothy F. Kropp said the board formally approved the suspension of the teacher-coaches pending the outcome of the State Police investigation, which is ongoing, and their court cases.

State police lodged the charges because the two coaches allegedly failed to supervise the team on the bus trip back to Wilson -- a situation that warranted the endangerment charges.

In a related matter, the board hired Scott Benton as interim junior varsity baseball coach for the remainder of the school's 2007-08 season. Benton is a middle school teacher of sixth-grade history who also is a certified coach, said Athletic Director Charles Jufer. He said he believed Benton "would make the transition from one coach to another easier for the JV players since he is a middle school teacher and is known to most of the players." Benton was the school's junior varsity basketball coach this year, Jufer said.

The varsity season was canceled by Wendt last week as a result of the three student arrests. Their cases are pending in Town of Wilson Court.

In other business, the board hired John Diodate, currently assistant principal at Lewiston-Porter High School, to replace the retiring Elaine Moon as principal at Thomas Marks Elementary School. Moon was Thomas Marks principal for the past 10 years.

Diodate will be paid about $77,500 in that post. He starts July 1. He received about $76,500 in his post at Lew-Port.

District officials also held a budget hearing for about 42 residents who turned out for the meeting. They discussed the ins and outs of the district's adopted $23.25 million 2008-09 budget, which will be presented to district voters for approval in a May 20 budget referendum.

