NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Two injured in crash involving garbage truck

CAMBRIA -- Two people were injured in the crash of a garbage truck at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at 4340 Lower Mountain Road, Niagara County sheriff's officials said.

A Modern Disposal garbage truck veered off the roadway and tipped onto its side as it was westbound on Lower Mountain, deputies said.

One victim was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, with a head injury. Another was taken to ECMC by Rural/Metro Medical Services with a head injury.

Identities of the victims and their conditions were unavailable.

>Unlicensed teen accused of driving while on drugs

NIAGARA FALLS -- A Falls Street teenager was arrested after he was stopped in the 700 block of 13th Street without a license and under the influence of marijuana just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The 16-year-old was driving a minivan without headlights, with three others in the van and the strong odor of marijuana. The teen was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, being an unlicensed driver and driving without headlights.

>Copper, metal fixtures stolen in $20,000 loss

NIAGARA FALLS -- Police are investigating the theft of copper and metal fixtures from an apartment building in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue.

The loss, including damage, was estimated at $20,000. Police said damage included two broken windows, walls, water heaters and toilets.

>Fallen bridge chunk closes QEW for 3 hours

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- A chunk of concrete fell off a QEW overpass and closed the highway for about three hours Tuesday evening.

Motorists driving in the Niagara-bound lanes at about 4:25 p.m. were forced to swerve to avoid the concrete chunk weighing about 100 pounds. No one was injured and no vehicles were damaged.

Provincial police Staff Sgt. Jan Idzenga said an excavator passing over a weaker section of concrete on the bridge caused part of it to crumble. A Ministry of Transportation structural engineer surveyed the bridge and deemed it safe. Both the bridge and highway reopened by 7 p.m.

"We're very fortunate no one was hurt," Sgt. John Osborne told the St. Catharines Standard.

The bridge, built in 1939, is to be torn down and rebuilt.

>Intruder attacks woman while she is sleeping

NIAGARA FALLS -- A LaSalle Avenue woman said she was awakened by a man who came into her bedroom and then started punching her in the face early Tuesday morning.

The victim, 24, said she tried to protect herself by stabbing the man in the back, but he continued to hit her and then took her keys and left, threatening to come back and kill her.

Police said the woman suffered swollen and bruised eyes, and nose and blood was found in the bedroom, living room and bathroom.