Bond issue approved for gear, projects

The City Council gave the go-ahead Monday night for a $4.35 million bond issue to purchase equipment and pay for capital projects.

Despite some issues raised by residents, Council President Gregory P. Rabb said the time was right to make such a commitment.

"We made the decision to go ahead with this because we found ourselves in the opportune time where a lot of city debt is being paid down, and more of it will be paid down in the future," he said. "We're also dealing with equipment that is being held together with spit, glue and a prayer, and we need all three."

Rabb said the borrowing will not have a big impact on the tax rate because of the pay-down of other debt.

Council Member Vince DeJoy, Finance Committee chairman, defended the proposal, saying, "Those who feel that Jamestown shouldn't bond for these projects and equipment, with the hope that by not investing [we] could somehow lower property taxes are misguided."

DeJoy noted that much of the equipment of the Public Works Department and its parks and recreation operations had deteriorated to the point that repairs cost more than replacement.

City lawmakers also voted, 6-3, to revise the City Charter to extend the residency requirement to general manager of the Board of Public Utilities and the head of the Public Works Department.

"People in highly paid administrative positions in the city designated as officers should all be treated the same," Rabb said. "I think it was also very important to us as Council members that people who are getting paid very good salaries, especially for this area, live in the community they serve."

David Leathers, the Board of Public Utilities' general manager, currently lives outside Jamestown but plans to move into the city. Jeff Lehman, the public works director, already lives in the city.

A manufacturers group and former city lawmakers questioned the change, which required five votes for approval.

Before the vote, Todd Tranum, the president of the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier, said it needs more "open" discussion and interaction with the Board of Public Utilities.

John Calamunci, former Council president, and Lillian Ney, a former Council member, urged further study of the change.

A public hearing on the measure, which still must be approved by the mayor, will be held at 9 a.m. May 8 in the Council Chambers.