Alone at the top: times 2 Tarantino twins strikingly alike when they excel-erate

They're first and second in their graduating class at East Aurora High School, co-captains of the same three varsity sports teams, have identical classroom schedules and will attend college together next year.

They're also best friends, enjoy confounding their teachers and classmates, complete each other's sentences and have remarkably similar tastes in clothing and food.

Meet the Tarantino twins.

Sarah, who is 17 minutes older than her sister, is the valedictorian, with a weighted average of 100.5. Jessie is a close second at 100.32. Grades on advanced classes earn extra credit, making it possible to have an average higher than 100.

"We're like best friends," Jessie said. "We play the same sports. We're always together."

But if you can't tell them apart, don't feel too bad.

Neither can James Hoagland, their principal, who -- to avoid error -- simply calls both young ladies "Miss Tarantino."

"They think alike," Hoagland said. "They look alike. They act alike. They're just alike."

The similarities -- and successes -- are striking.

Both girls were attackers -- Jessie on the right wing and Sarah on the left -- on the East Aurora soccer and lacrosse teams. And the school's state championship basketball squad featured Jessie at point guard and Sarah at shooting guard.

In a national math competition that directs participants to answer only questions they're confident they can get right, Sarah and Jessie not only chose the same questions, but arrived at the same answers.

Both twins applied for a full-tuition scholarship at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, which is awarded to just one student each year. Instead, the college stretched that rule and provided scholarships to both Jessie and Sarah, who will play soccer and basketball there.

The twins' recipe for success centers around hard work and focus.

"I push myself to reach my potential every day," Sarah said. "I'm very thankful for all the blessings I've received."

But their drive is balanced by pleasant, outgoing personalities, self-effacing senses of humor and ever-present smiles.

With meticulous time management, the twins find plenty of opportunities between athletics and academics to "hang out" with friends, go shopping or see a movie.

"We do what needs to be done," Jessie said of their work habits. "We don't study for hours every night."

Even though they think they are fraternal and not identical twins, the 18-year-olds look strikingly alike.

In middle school, they several times switched classes on April Fool's Day and were caught only once.

And they continue to baffle their high school teachers and even their coaches. "Some of them just guess [at who's who], and they always guess wrong," Sarah said. "We definitely play off each other. We love it."

Michael Kelly, president of East Aurora High School's National Honor Society, said he worked hard to finish with an average of 99.1 and the third-highest rank in this year's graduating class. But he said he knew for several years that No. 3 was the best he could do, since it was clear that his friends Sarah and Jessie would earn the top two spots.

"They have personal drive beyond anything I've ever seen," Michael said. "They're such great people and two stand-up individuals, to say the least."

Jessie and Sarah will attend Hobart together, and are both considering careers in finance. But, with reluctance, they decided not to share a dorm room.

"We're always together, 2 4/7 ," Sarah said. "We realize that sooner or later, we have to split up."

e-mail: psimon@buffnews.com