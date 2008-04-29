West Senecas have talent to burn East team going green, West deep and quick

Section VI girls track is going green and it has little to do with the environmental movement.

At West Seneca East, where the school colors feature green, they are spearheading their own campaign.

The Trojans have fostered a winning climate with victories in four invitationals last year, including the ECIC large school championship.

Their undeniable leader is Amanda Solly, who has signed a full tuition scholarship with Boston University. She holds school records in the 1,500 meters (4:46.1) and 3,000 meters (10:05.6). She's coming off an indoor season in which she was sectional champion in the 1,500 and 3,000.

Like a lot of athletes in West Seneca, her introduction to running was in the annual Bruce Hawks Elementary Track Meet in June for the district's fifth and sixth grade boys and girls. In cross country she ran in the Gary Gaiser Memorial Run, which is also offered to elementary school students.

"When I did the Gary Gaiser race in fifth grade I really liked doing it, so I stuck with it," Solly said.

East has plenty of homegrown talent. Cassie Tomasic has been a three-time sectional qualifier in the shot and the discus. Freshman Alexandra Zielinski won the steeplechase at the JFK Early Bird.

Junior Stephanie Smigiera is a school record holder in the 100 hurdles (15.6). The Trojans are excited about eighth grader Kelly Smigiera, who had a 12.7 in the 100 meters against Lake Shore.

Crosstown rival West Seneca West is also adept at maximizing its use of energy to win races, qualify athletes for states and break records. At the early Bird, West and East finished 2-3 among large schools behind Rush-Henrietta of Section V.

West has won back-to-back ECIC II titles and has not lost a dual meet since May 11, 2005. A title this year would be its fifth in eight seasons. Twelve girls have competed in at least one state championship.

Four of the team's seven seniors will compete in college, including Jillian O'Brien, who has signed a with the University of Maine.

Junior Nicole Castilloux became the first West female to compete in an individual event at the Penn Relays. She placed 11th in the long jump.

Twelve athletes have state outdoor meet experience, including mainstays Lauren Lewis, Emily Sullivan, Morgan Billi, Jordan Gibbons and Kelsey Randall.

East and West will meet May 6 in what most likely will be for first place in ECIC II. West has won the meet for three years in a row.

"We're all friends in the West Seneca neighborhoods, but once we get to the track, it's a rivalry," said O'Brien, who runs the 100, 200 and 4x100. "You have to focus on the competition. It definitely is different from other dual meets. You're kind of still in your own back yard. It's kind of like for bragging rights."

***

Holland a step ahead

Holland's track program has come a long way since Laurie Jones had to compete on the boys team in the early 1980s. Girls track has grown from 12 members in its inaugural season in 1991 to 49 this year.

The girls have had back-to-back undefeated seasons in ECIC V. They were state runners-up in the 4x100 and 4x400 last year. The 4x400 relay has gone to states six times since 2000. This year's returnees on the 4x100 are Kim Flaig, Alex Bender and Allison Connelly. All four are back from the 4x400: Connelly, Serena Slattery, Dana Cryan and Corine Pettit.

This season Holland was second out of 16 teams at the JFK Early Bird, winners of the small school division at the Olean Invite and winners of the ECC/WNY small school division with nine first places out of 15.

Williamsville South expects to get a lot of mileage out of two sophomores. A fixture at states since seventh grade, Allie Van Buren will run the short sprints up to the 400 meters and the hurdles races. She was fifth at the indoor states in the 55 hurdles. High jumper Amanda Breymeier has added the hurdle races to her event list and is now learning the pentathlon.

Senior Emily Curry of Williamsville North, who has signed with University of Albany, excels in the jumps and throws. Senior Kim Schueler will give strength and depth to the sprints and middle distance teams. Kim Berus and Caitlin Curry have joined the track team from lacrosse.

North Tonawanda looks for its success indoors to carry over. Jackie Burns won the 600 indoors and anchored the Jacks' winning 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Freshman Staci Czaja was part of five school record-breaking performances during indoor, including the Section VI record in the 4x400. Sophomore Kayleigh Bemisderfer looks strong in everything from the 100 to the 400 hurdles.

***

UB signs pair

Burns and Anna Holmes of Pioneer have been signed by the University at Buffalo.

Holmes joins the program as a long sprinter, concentrating on the 400 meters. At Pioneer she set personal-best marks in the 200 meters (25.24), 300 meters (41.15) and 400 meters (57.13).

Burns will bolster UB's middle distance runners. At NT she set personal-best marks in the 400 (58.10), 600 (1:36.91) and 800 (2:16.00).

***

Making tracks

Frewsburg's Staci Hallberg has signed a letter of intent to attend Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio. . . . Maryvale senior Katelyn Hergott was sectional runner-up in the triple jump last year. Eighth-grader Mikayla Pearce is a 17-foot long jumper who went to indoor states. . . . Going undefeated for the entire season might seem like a pretty ambitious goal, but not for Melissa Kurzdorfer. The Lancaster sophomore is the defending state champion in the discus, and during indoor she won her second straight state title. . . . Eighth-grader Kala Allen of Williamsville East placed third in the state in the 300 meters indoors. . . . Nardin beat Sacred Heart by three points last year to win the All-Catholic title. Jill Shea, heading to Canisius College in the fall, has already qualified for the Catholic state in the 1500 and 3000. Nichols junior Adele Jackson-Gibson is the defending All-Catholic champion in the 100, 200 and long jump. . . . Catherine Lusardi of East Aurora was state runner-up in the 3,000 last year. Jenna Hulton looks to return to states in the 1,500. Hulton, Kirsten Weberg and Erin Holbrook are back for the Blue Devils' 4x800 that finished third at states. . . . Sophomore Shontai Moye of East was third in the 100 last year in Division II of the state meet. Kelsey Speck of Hutch-Tech was third in the section in the long jump. Tech's third-place 4x100 at sectional returns Speck, Jazmine Ingram and Kennisha Crump. City Honors' Meagan Poveromo is a good jumper. Davinci's Ashley Allen is a hurdler and high jumper. . . . Albion was 6-0 last year in the Niagara-Orleans League. . . . Depew's 4x100 of Jill Sosnowski, Katie Wild, Kim Obermeier and Kristen Angierski looks to continue its assault on the school record of 51.6 it set at the ECC/WNY Relays. . . . Pioneer's Jessica Gniardowski holds the school record in the pole vault and is on two record-setting relays. Thrower Erin Asquith has signed with Houghton College for track and soccer.

***

Defending champs

Sectionals, Division I: 100: Allison Rogers-11 (Amherst); 200: Anna Holmes-12 (Pioneer); 400: Holmes (Pioneer); 800: Caroline Tolli-11 (Lockport); 1,500: Amanda Solly-12 (West Seneca East); 3,000: Brenna Symoniak-10 (Amherst); 100h: Allie VanBuren-10 (Wmsv. South); 4x100 relay: Lockport; 4x400 relay: North Tonawanda; 4x800 relay: Lockport; HJ: Laura Lesch-12 (Hamburg); LJ: Morgan Billi-12 (West Seneca West); TJ: Billi (West Seneca West); SP: Melissa Kurzdorfer-10 (Lancaster); D: Kurzdorfer (Lancaster); Pentathlon: Lauren Lewis-10 (West Seneca West).

Sectionals Division II: 100: Shontai Moye-10 (East); 200: Moye (East); 400: Krissy Karlson-10 (Fredonia); 800: Ariel Shoemaker-11 (Olean); 1,500: Jenna Hulton-12 (East Aurora); 3,000: Catherine Lusardi-12 (East Aurora); 400h: Elizabeth Woodhead-12 (Portville); 2,000 steeple: Katie Staff-9 (Falconer); 4x100 relay: Holland; 4x400 relay: Holland; 4x800 relay: East Aurora; PV: Chelsea Caruso-11 (Falconer); LJ: Becky Henning-12 (Wilson); TJ: Kristen Angierski-12 (Depew); SP: Taylor Eldridge-10 (Cleveland Hill); D: Eldridge (Cleveland Hill).

e-mail: mmonnin@buffnews.com