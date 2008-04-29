Lockport building inspector puts his faith in Walsh Rochester Street resident has doubts

John Cotrange wonders when the city's crackdown on blighted housing will reach his street.

Since he moved to Lockport early last year, he's been looking out the front window of his Rochester Street home at a vacant house across the street. The front porch is boarded up. The side deck is a wreck. Until recently, it had more holes on top than roof.

But Chief Building Inspector James P. McCann said he believes in Steve Walsh, the retired optician from the Town of Lockport who has control of 67 Rochester St.

McCann said Walsh repaired a burned-out house on Lindhurst Drive after it had sat vacant for two years and sold it successfully. Walsh recently completed another home rehab project on Webb Street and sold that house to a married couple.

"There's certain times in my career that I give people a little more rope. I believe he's going to come through like he did on Webb Street," McCann said.

Cotrange isn't impressed. He said Walsh keeps leading the city on and doesn't deliver on his promises.

"How come this guy doesn't get fined?" Cotrange demanded. "I want the house fixed up, torn down or something. [Walsh] knows how to get around the law. That's the No. 1 thing he knows how to do."

Walsh said he is using some creative financing methods to carry out his projects, which he said are bankrolled primarily by an attorney and real estate developer from Utah who administers a $7 million private pension fund.

For Rochester Street, he's set up a land trust, which he called "a legal protection device" under which he controls a property but doesn't officially own it.

According to a copy of the warranty deed in the city attorney's office, the trustee is Walsh's stepson, Michael C. Wisniewski. No such deed has been registered in the county clerk's office.

Money to repair the house is to come from the Utah pension fund, but Walsh said there have been paperwork delays in setting up a limited liability company to funnel the money here in a way that will satisfy his lawyer and the Utah investor.

He said plenty has been done at 67 Rochester, including the new roof, but it's mostly inside.

"We gutted that entire place," Walsh said last week as he took a break from repairing a sidewalk at another of his properties, a run-down four-unit apartment house on Spalding Street.

"He showed initiative, cleaned the yard, put on a new roof," McCann said. "I'll give him into June [to repair the exterior]. At that point, I would start the enforcement process over again."

The Rochester Street house remains in the name of its last owner, a 67-year-old woman who declared bankruptcy about the same time she was diagnosed with cancer. Walsh said he approached her about the land trust deal and the woman was glad to have the house, which she could no longer maintain, taken over.

Walsh said the woman had been fined $40,500 for building code violations, but McCann denied that, and City Court records showed no fines were imposed.

Walsh said his first buy in Lockport was 86 Lindhurst Drive, whose owners took an insurance payout and ran instead of using it to repair the fire damage. Walsh said he bought it for $10 and invested more than $40,000 in repairs; city records show he sold it in 2006 for $100,000.

He bought 14 Webb St. for $10,000 in early 2007 and last month closed on an $80,000 sale after extensive repairs. "I lost money on that house. It should have gone for $10,000 more, but I couldn't find a buyer," Walsh said.

Walsh said he adds value to his properties and is not a mere "flipper."

"What I was doing is what I call reseeding the neighborhood -- buy a house, fix it up and sell it to somebody who wants to live there. I didn't want to sell it to someone as an income property. Neighborhoods need families," Walsh said.

He said he's been interested in real estate since 1975, but only recently starting buying run-down properties. "All these years, I've been looking for a business model in real estate I could live with," Walsh said.

Cotrange is waiting for a house across the street he can live with.

"If that was next door to [McCann] or the mayor, you think the house would look like that?" he said. "I pay taxes just like everyone else. That house should be taken care of."

