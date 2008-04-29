Employer describes efforts to find Cote Security firm says it worked with police, paid Iraq informants

The former employer of Jonathon M. Cote says his company made extensive efforts to find him and now is devastated by his death at the hands of Iraqi terrorists.

A spokesman for Crescent Security Group of Kuwait on Monday issued the company's first public comments since Cote's body was identified last week.

Cote, 25, formerly of Amherst, and four other men were working as Crescent Security guards when they were kidnapped by terrorists in southern Iraq in November 2006.

The men were abducted while guarding a supply convoy of trucks for the Italian army. Within the last month, the bodies of all five men have been identified and returned to America.

"All at Crescent Security and the former employees who knew Jon are deeply saddened by the premature end to such a fantastic person's life," said the company spokesman, Paul Chapman.

"Jon would often stop to give water and food to the Iraqi children often seen at the sides of the roads throughout Iraq. His charity and commitment to the people of Iraq was uncompromised in its purity and selfless acts of giving."

Responding to questions that were e-mailed to him by The Buffalo News last week, Chapman said the company worked closely with police and paid "a great deal" of money to "Iraqi informants" in an effort to locate the captives.

"Any and all information obtained was shared with both the Austrian and American agencies working on this case without delay," Chapman said.

One of the captives was from Austria.

The conduct of Crescent Security officials -- both before and after the abductions -- is under fire by members of the Cote family and the families of Joshua Munns, 25, of Redmond, Wash., and John Roy Young, 45, of Kansas City, Mo.

Members of the victims' families feel that the abductions may have been a "setup" involving disgruntled former employees of the company, according to Cote's father, Francis L. Cote.

"The convoy was very understaffed -- just seven guards for a convoy of 25 trucks, stretching about a mile and a half," Cote said. "There was a high risk that day."

None of the company's Iraqi employees reported for work that day, "which should have sent up a red flag," Cote said.

Cote and Munns' father, Mark Munns, also question the amount of effort that Crescent Security put into finding the captives during the nearly 17 months they were held. Munns also has raised questions about the Kuwait company's handling of back pay and death benefits for the five dead men.

On March 30, Chapman was quoted in the Washington Post as saying Crescent Security had insured the lives of the guards for $300,000 each through the Lloyd's of London insurance firm. He said beneficiaries of each of the dead men would receive $300,000.

Mark Munns said he has tried repeatedly, without success, to contact Crescent Security in recent weeks about the $300,000 in life insurance or $130,000 in back pay to which his son's beneficiaries are supposedly entitled.

Jonathon Cote's body arrived in Western New York late Monday. A procession of police and others escorted the hearse from Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Burial will be Friday after a 10 a.m. memorial Mass in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 8500 Main St., at Harris Hill Road, Clarence.

