Ourlads normally pegs rookies

If Ourlads says so, believe it laddie.

Ourlads Scouting Services has proven to be a pretty valuable tool, not only for NFL draftniks but for fantasy football owners as well.

For the past nine years, the service has been presenting its annual "Laddie Awards" in its newsletters just prior to the NFL draft. If you used no other source while fishing for impact fantasy rookies, you'd have done just fine based on their recommendations.

Arkansas' Darren McFadden and Michigan State's Devin Thomas, who both left college following their junior seasons, are rated the "cream of the crop" at running back and wide receiver respectively.

McFadden carried 325 times for 1,830 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall as a Razorback while Thomas caught 79 passes for 1,260 yards and eight scores as a Spartan.

Over the previous five years Ourlads has been right on regarding the backs and with a couple of exceptions, excellent projecting the top receivers.

Cream of the crop running backs Adrian Peterson (2007), Reggie Bush ('06), Ronnie Brown ('05), Steven Jackson ('04) and Willis McGahee ('03) averaged 723 yards rushing and eight TDs as first-year NFL players, led by Peterson's 1,341 yards and 12 scores last season with the Minnesota Vikings and McGahee's 1,128 yards and 13 TDs in his first year with the Buffalo Bills.

Cream of the crop receivers Calvin Johnson (2007), Santonio Holmes ('06), Braylon Edwards ('05), Larry Fitzgerald ('04) and Charles Rogers ('03) averaged 42 catches for 623 yards and four TDs as rookies, topped by Fitzgerald, who had 58 catches for 780 yards and eight scores for the Arizona Cardinals.

As expected, Boston College's Matt Ryan is the cream of the crop quarterback, with Texas A&M's Martellus Bennett the pick at tight end and Wisconsin's Taylor Mehlhaff at kicker.

California receiver DeSean Jackson -- who caught 22 career TD passes and returned six punts for scores while recording 52 plays of 20 or more yards (23 percent of his 226 touches) -- is rated as most dangerous return man.

***

Baseball's week ahead

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Russell Martin won't mind packing his bags for this week's games. The Dodgers are on the road to meet the Florida Marlins Tuesday through Thursday and the Colorado Rockies Friday through next Sunday.

Martin is a .346 career hitter at Dolphin Stadium in Miami and a .383 hitter at Coors Field in Denver, where he smacked three home runs last season and has 14 career RBIs, the most in any opposing park.

New York Mets third baseman David Wright has done just fine in the desert. He's a .320 career hitter with four homers and 11 RBIs at Chase Field, where the Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday.

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Billy Butler hits the road to take on the Texas Rangers Tuesday-Thursday and the Cleveland Indians Friday-Sunday. He batted .421 in Rangers Ballpark last year and .429 at Progressive Field with three RBIs at each stop.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Adam Dunn usually plays the role of General William Sherman when his team marches into Atlanta. Dunn is a .312 career hitter at Turner Field with five homers in 77 at-bats. He has one of his seven grand slams there and one of his three pinch-hit dingers.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Magglio Ordonez won't mind journeying to Yankee Stadium Tuesday-Thursday or to the Metrodome Friday-Sunday. He's a .303 career hitter with two multi-homer games at New York and bats .320 with three multi-homer games in Minnesota.

***

Start your engines

Jeff Gordon dominated last year at Talladega Superspeedway, site of today's Aaron's 499 (1:15 p.m., Ch. 29). He won both last April's race and the UAW-Ford 500 in October and has six career victories there. But don't overlook Denny Hamlin or Kurt Busch.

Hamlin led 48 laps last April, second only to Gordon's 71 and led a race-high 40 laps in October, when he finished fourth after starting 18th. Hamlin's 88 total laps led were tops in the two races and the 275 driver points he earned there last year ranked fifth.

Busch has run 14 career events at Talladega with six top-fives, 11 top-10s and an average finish of 10th despite an average start of 22.3.

Likewise, Tony Kanaan may be a no-brainer choice at Kansas Speedway, where the IndyCar Series runs the RoadRunner Turbo Indy 300 today (5 p.m., ESPN 2).

He has four top-fives in five career starts there, but Vitor Meira and 2007 race champion Dan Wheldon have also clicked their heels while in Kansas.

Wheldon led 177 of 200 laps last year, most ever by a race winner there, and placed second in both 2005 and '06. Meira has finished among the top eight every year since 2004.

On Saturday night, the Sprint Cup Series is in Richmond for the Crown Royal 400.

David Ragan placed 20th in last year's May race but improved to third in September's Chevy Rock & Roll 400 on the same track, only his second career start on the track.

