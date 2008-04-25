All alone Teen angst takes a disturbing leap in skateboarder's tale

Writer-director Gus Van Sant offers a fascinating exploration of teen isolation and disaffection in the brooding thriller "Paranoid Park," adapted from a Blake Nelson young-adult novel.

Young Gabe Nevins makes an impressive acting debut as Alex, a 16-year-old amateur skateboarder whose parents are going through a messy divorce. Alex and his friend Jared visit the notorious "Paranoid Park," a Portland, Ore., skate park built by a tough group of boarders, many of them homeless. There, Alex meets a sinister older boarder appropriately named Scratch, who convinces him to try riding the rails.

Their adventure results in a tragic accident, leaving Alex even more isolated, paralyzed by guilt and confusion.

Van Sant effectively fractures the narrative to build suspense and interest, jumping back and forth in time. The common thread is Alex writing in a journal; only later do we realize what he's writing about and why.

The depiction of the frozen isolation of a teenage boy is effective and heartbreaking if at times a bit tedious, whether it's extended footage of a camera following Alex in his knit cap down an endless high school hallway, or the camera focused on his heartbreakingly young face as he drives his mother's car in the rain.

This sense of isolation continues, in shots of Alex in class, in a conversation with his younger brother and his father, and especially in the excruciating scenes with his "girlfriend." Taylor Momsen of CW's "Gossip Girl" is fabulous as Jennifer, a cheerleader who has glommed on to Alex as a boyfriend even though they are completely unable to communicate with each other. This portrayal of a teen couple seems startlingly and painfully realistic.

Small touches add to the echo chamber of Alex's loneliness -- the tidy rooms of middle-class affluence are starkly perfect and empty. In one fine sequence, a group of skateboarders gradually joins in walking toward the principal's office, for a chorus line effect.

The movie was filmed in Portland, and the high schoolers in it were recruited through MySpace. The dizzying, extended skate footage was shot on Super 8. The obtrusive "soundscapes" by Ethan Rose are different from the norm. Surprising music blares, ranging from Billy Swan's "I Can Help" to Beethoven.

Skateboarding seems like the perfect medium to convey the isolation that plagues the American teen male -- it comes down in the end to just guys and their boards. When a police detective arrives at their school to make contacts within the "skateboard community," one boy corrects him: "It's not like a community. It's not like we know each other. "

Lauren McKinney offers an affecting performance as Macy, a classmate who senses something is bothering Alex.

Thanks to Macy, Alex finds a way to deal, and it's a positive thing in an otherwise sad and disturbing movie. In the end, he takes a step forward out of isolation, toward connection.

***

PARANOID PARK

3 stars (Out of 4)

STARRING: Gabe Nevins, Jake Miller, Taylor Momsen, Lauren McKinney and Daniel Liu

DIRECTOR: Gus Van Sant

RUNNING TIME: 84 minutes

RATING: R for some disturbing images, language and sexual content.

THE LOWDOWN: A 16-year-old skateboarder is engulfed by guilt after a tragic accident.