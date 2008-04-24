NCCC trustees adopt $44.1 million budget plan Tuition to rise 3.7% -- $120 a school year

The Niagara County Community College board of trustees on Wednesday adopted a $44.1 million spending plan for the 2008-09 school year that carries a tuition increase of $120 per school year.

The budget raises college spending by $2.4 million, or 5.9 percent, over the current $41.6 million budget, said William Schickling, vice president of finance.

It also raises student tuition by 3.7 percent, from $1,596 a semester to $1,656, Schickling said.

School trustee and Niagara County Legislature Chairman William L. Ross, C-Wheatfield, said the budget will be forwarded to the Legislature and its committees for review in the hopes lawmakers will approve it by mid-June, following a public hearing.

Ross said he agreed with the 2 percent increase in the county's contribution to college operations contained in the budget.

The spending plan calls on the county to raise its funding to the college by $177,000, from $8.87 million this year to about $9.05 million in 2008-09.

Tuition payments will make up $15.9 million of the college's revenues, representing a 6.2 percent increase over the $15 million collected this year.

State aid, the college's third major revenue source, will go up 6.5 percent, from $11.67 million to $12.44 million, Schickling said.

Revenue from student fees will increase by 11.9 percent, from $1.3 million this school year to $1.46 million next.

Schickling said the increase of fee revenues include the fees set up for the college's new Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts programs, along with the impact of an anticipated increase in student enrollment. The college has 6,911 students this year and expects that to climb to 7,000 next school year.

"As the economy continues downward, community colleges attract more students because it is the best economic decision for higher education for many," said Joan Wolfgang, president of the NCCC board of trustees.

The board also approved an increase for part-time students by $5 a credit hour, which it expects will increase those revenues by another 6 percent.

College President James P. Klyczek said college officials put together a budget that was mindful of the sagging economy.

"Tuition costs for us have risen slowly over the last eight years, but we continually seek ways to keep these increases as low as possible," Klyczek said.

"We are feeling the effects of rising health care costs, utilities and other expenses common to both the public and private sector," he said, "but we have strived to keep tuition down, and if it has to increase, make the increase as small as possible."

NCCC this year fell in the middle when it comes to tuition compared to nearby community colleges. While NCCC's current tuition is $1,596 per semester, the tuitions at Genesee and Jamestown community colleges are higher at $1,650 and $1,675, respectively. But they are lower at Erie County and Monroe community colleges, which charge $1,493 and $1,400.

Schickling said salaries will be up by 4.9 percent next year, rising from $22.85 million to $23.98 million.

Employee fringe benefits will increase by 11.7 percent, from $11.75 million this year to $13.12 million next. Schickling said "over half of that is because of rising health care costs." He said health care premiums are going up by 15 percent.

