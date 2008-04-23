Sports policy widened

Beginning today, home-schooled children living in the Grand Island Central School District are able to apply to participate in the same intramural sports programs as enrolled students.

The change in policy for the district, approved last month by the School Board, will allow an estimated 67 students taught at home on Grand Island to take part in non-interscholastic spring programs such as volleyball, softball and soccer.

Superintendent Robert Christmann presented the new policies, effective through June 2009, when the board met Tuesday. He said the policy and application forms would be posted on the district's Web site and available at each school office, and that applications would be taken and considered immediately.

Children in fourth through 12th grades now are able to apply, along with their parents, to be included in any of eight programs. Parents will have to provide proof of immunizations equal to those required by public schools at the child's grade level, file at least two days before participating, and have a current home instruction plan on file with the district, according to the policy.

The district will not provide transportation to or from intramural activities, and home-schooled students will be "expected to meet the same performance and conduct standards" required of enrolled students, the policy states.

Christmann noted Tuesday that home-schooled children will not be allowed to participate in nonsports activities under the new policy. The School Board must also approve an extension or permanent implementation of the policy once it expires on June 30, 2009.

Grand Island's opening of its intramurals to home-schooled children makes it one of three districts in the 20-district Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services that do so. It joins Maryvale and Cheektowaga-Sloan districts.

In another matter, a hearing on the 2008-09 district budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 12 in the theater of Grand Island Middle School, to be followed by a regular business meeting. Voters will weigh in May 20 on a $50.6 million budget with a tax rate increase of 1.9 percent.