Louise Brent Moore, a leader in the Eastern Star and the oldest member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, died Thursday in her Buffalo home after a brief illness. She was 93.

Born Louise Brent Langford in Rochester, she took secretarial studies at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and majored in business administration at the University of Buffalo. An accomplished pianist, she also attended Eastman School of Music.

She worked for the state Department of Motor Vehicles and retired as a bonding clerk in 1979.

Mrs. Moore was initiated into Naomi Chapter 10, Order of the Eastern Star, in 1944 and helped found Paramount Chapter 57, serving as worthy matron in 1951. She was grand matron from 1962 to 1964, the first member of the Seventh District to serve in that office.

She also was honorary past commandress and life member of Hadji Court 62, Daughters of Isis, and honorary past imperial commandress, Imperial Court Daughters of Isis, having served as deputy of the Oasis of Buffalo and deputy of the Desert of New York.

A lifelong member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, she was active in the Episcopal Church Women and several other church organizations. She also was a life member of the NAACP and volunteered with the Red Cross and the League of Women Voters.

She and her husband, Percy L., were married in 1935. He died in 1994.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Virginia "Sue" Logan, and a son, Raheem Shabaka.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 15 Fernhill Ave.

