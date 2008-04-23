Everybody's Column

>Debate moderators need to focus on critical issues

With a recession looming, two wars raging and hot on the heels of admissions that our highest leaders actively embraced torture -- possibly the worst perversion of the American ideal in our once proud history and the biggest story in a decade -- the Democratic candidates for president met on the set of ABC and didn't discuss any of it.

The moderation of Charles Gibson and George Stephanopolous was truly atrocious, with both of them focusing on trivialities such as whether Barack Obama is "elitist" (he isn't) because he called us lower-class workers "bitter" (we are). And just how many troops are supported by a flag lapel pin?

The vice president of the United States endorsed torture. How is that not the most important question facing our nation and our candidates? The soul of America is at risk, and the guardians of that soul are asking about Obama's bowling scores and a capital gains tax that will never affect any of us because we can't even afford the health care that Gibson and his ilk take for granted.

And they call Obama out of touch.

Timothy Ellis

Eden

It's wrong to assume we're all a little racist

Barack Obama does not understand the first thing about race in today's America. He made this clear when trying to clarify remarks he made about his grandmother, and how she had feelings on race she couldn't get past. He said: " . . she is a typical white person. If she sees somebody on the street that she doesn't know, there's a reaction that's been bred into our experiences . . ."

And that is the assumption that I find toxic in the world today. The ease with which people claim that everyone is a little bit racist some of the time, that it's just natural. Granted this is a popular belief taken up by many people. But never would I be able to vote for someone who considers me a bigot, to whatever extent. Because everyone is not a little bit racist.

I am not. I do not see a need, or even an involuntary reaction, to judge any person differently from another. Yes, I see that racism exists. But it does not exist within me. I have lived long enough to see there is no physical aspect of a person that dictates character. And I can't be the only one.

Bryan Ball

Buffalo

Americans must unite behind our president

I don't normally write this type of letter, but lately when I see so many demonstrations against the Iraq War and our president, I get angry. I am referring to the Senate hearings with Gen. David Petraeus and Ambassador Ryan Crocker. They were not even given a chance to explain what's going on without being interrupted.

People seem to have short memories. Our country is not made up of warmongering Republicans. Do you remember who the president was when war was declared after Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941? It was Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt. What about Vietnam in 1964? Wasn't it Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson who got us into that mess, where we lost tens of thousands of our boys? Over what? Was this "our war"? Were we attacked on our own soil? No. And while we're at it, let's not forget the Korean War and Harry S. Truman, also a Democrat.

Let's be fair about this, people. We all live in the greatest country in the world, the United States. The president, whether he is Republican or Democrat, is dealt very serious situations. We as Americans should stand behind our commander in chief and support him with our whole heart and our prayers. By demonstrating against him, we do nothing but give our enemies fodder to use against us.

Dicci Montaldi

North Collins

Corporate greed is destroying the nation

I take exception to the letter writer who stated that the move toward socialism is destroying our nation and that union workers have priced themselves out of a job. The truth is, unbridled greed by major corporations, along with blessings and tax breaks from our government, is what is killing us.

Unions in this country have fought and won decent wages and a middle-class lifestyle for their workers. As unions decline, so do wages and good benefits, along with the middle class. Communities offer tax breaks and incentives to corporations to beg them to stay here. But the bottom line is that no matter what they get, they aren't allowed to pay American workers $1.35 an hour like they can elsewhere. They aren't allowed to pollute the environment, or to exploit workers.

Now there is no allegiance to America; it's wherever the money is. And don't forget, when corporate greed fails, like what happened in the housing market, there is always the taxpayer to bail the corporation out. It's not socialism that's destroying us, it's corporate greed.

Diana Butsch

West Falls

All stores should stop selling tobacco products

The tobacco tax naysayers who see the decision from Albany to boost the cigarette tax by $1.25 as nothing more than a money grab have got it wrong. The tax hike will reduce smoking in adults by 140,000 and nearly 250,000 kids will never smoke. Less smoking means less tobacco-induced disease and lower health care costs that now cost the state about $8 billion per year. The medical bill from smoking that gets passed onto taxpayers and employers costs every household in the state about $1,000 per year. The simple answer to smokers is we can't afford to subsidize your addiction any longer.

Our state government ought to take the necessary steps to enforce the laws regarding those who avoid the tax by purchasing cigarettes from the Senecas or others. But we believe that with 60 percent of smokers purchasing their tobacco in this manner, there will not be a significant shift in purchasing habits once the tax goes into effect. At that time, tobacco sold on reservations will go up in price also. It might be time for retail outlets to follow the lead of Wegmans and Budweys and cease selling tobacco products.

Anthony G. Billoni

Director, Tobacco Free Coalition

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Nobody is forced to read 'Dilbert'

In response to the gentleman who wrote that a "Dilbert" comic strip was "offensive to Christians" and that readers of The News should not be subjected to its callous and demeaning insinuation, I have a solution to your problem -- don't read it.

Stephanie Schottin

Buffalo