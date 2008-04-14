Bouncer charged in felony assault denies choking, kicking bar patron

The bouncer at a downtown nightclub, who was charged early Saturday with choking and kicking a bar patron, said Sunday that he never struck the patron.

Buffalo police say Luis A. Olmedo, 21, of the Town of Tonawanda, who works security at the Bayou nightclub, 79 W. Chippewa St., choked a bar patron, dropped the patron on his jaw and kicked him as he lay unconscious on the floor.

The attack happened at 3 a.m. inside the Bayou, where Olmedo said he has been the head bouncer since mid-February.

The victim, Bret R. Bullock, 21, of Grand Island, lost consciousness during the attack, police said, adding that he possibly suffered cracked ribs and a fractured jaw. He was treated in Erie County Medical Center and released.

Olmedo claims that he "stepped in to defuse the situation" between another bouncer who was trying to escort out another patron, only for that bouncer to be pushed and shoved by that man and the man's friend. A second bouncer stepped in to help, but Bullock tried to attack that second bouncer, according to Olmedo.

"[Bullock] was running at one of my bouncers with his hand in the air in a punching motion," Olmedo said Sunday. "As I grabbed him from the side, I let him go, and he fell straight on his face. . . . I never struck him. I never . . . kicked him when he was unconscious."

Police reports tell a different story; they say Olmedo grabbed Bullock from behind in a choke hold, causing Bullock to pass out as Olmedo choked him.

When Olmedo released his grip, Bullock landed on the floor on his chin, possibly fracturing his jaw, according to police.

Olmedo also kicked Bullock as he was unconscious, possibly cracking some of his ribs, according to the arrest report. When Olmedo was asked Sunday how Bullock suffered all those injuries, he responded that the injuries happened "when he fell onto his face."

Olmedo was arrested by Officers Joseph Gramaglia and Joseph Ruggerio on a felony charge of assault. He is scheduled to return to City Court on May 1.

