The 2008 All-Western New York girls basketball team: How'd we do?

The 2008 All-Western New York girls basketball team

First team

G Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown (5-7, 11)

G Nikki Frederickson, Jamestown (5-9, 12)

G Kaitlin Donahoe, Nichols (5-7, 11)

C Joelle Connelly, Pioneer (6-2, 12) (Player of the Year)

F Samantha Eimers, Ripley (5-9, 12)

Second team

G Jessie Tarantino, East Aurora (5-7, 12)

C Samantha Kopp, Franklinville (6-3, 11)

G Jenna Rickan, Kenmore West (5-10, 11)

G/F Lindsey Burke, Lockport (5-10, 11)

C Moriah Camp, Nichols (6-1, 11)

Third team

G Katie Medina, Hamburg (5-7, 12)

G Jazmine Bell, Kenmore East (5-5, 12)

G Meghan Dougherty, Nichols (5-8, 12)

G Nicole Calbi, Olean (5-3, 12)

G Ellie Allen, Sweet Home (5-9, 11)

Fourth team

F Skylar Carlson, Falconer (5-7, 12)

G Kay York, Frewsburg (5-5, 12)

G Shaquita Smith, McKinley (5-4, 10)

F Erin Asquith, Pioneer (5-10, 12)

C Krystal Watson, Sacred Heart (6-0, 12)

Honorable mention

(Underclassmen indicated by grade after name)

Lindsay Stoddard-10 (Allegany-Limestone), Jordan Meheran (City Honors), Katie Lancellotti (Clarence), Tara Bailey-11 (Clymer), Ashley Gallagher (East Aurora), Mary Kate Bongiovanni-11 (Fredonia), Grace Moore-11 (Fredonia), Katie Lemon (Frewsburg), Jordyn Eckman (Frontier), Katie Broom (Holland), Tara Quinn (Immaculata), Joelle Pollak-10 (Kenmore East), Miranda Benthim (Medina), Melissa Graham-11 (Mount Mercy), Laura Sciarrino-11 (Nardin), Krystin Lekki (Niagara-Wheatfield), Rachel Bantelman-10 (Olean), Jill Fairchild (Orchard Park), Amanda Walker-11 (Roy-Hart), Natalie Coppola-11 (Sacred Heart), Ashley Abrams-11 (Salamanca), Rachel Ottaway-11 (Sherman), Bridget Steele (Williamsville East).

The players are listed alphabetically by school.

