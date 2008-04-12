The 2008 All-Western New York girls basketball team: How'd we do?
The 2008 All-Western New York girls basketball team
First team
G Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown (5-7, 11)
G Nikki Frederickson, Jamestown (5-9, 12)
G Kaitlin Donahoe, Nichols (5-7, 11)
C Joelle Connelly, Pioneer (6-2, 12) (Player of the Year)
F Samantha Eimers, Ripley (5-9, 12)
Second team
G Jessie Tarantino, East Aurora (5-7, 12)
C Samantha Kopp, Franklinville (6-3, 11)
G Jenna Rickan, Kenmore West (5-10, 11)
G/F Lindsey Burke, Lockport (5-10, 11)
C Moriah Camp, Nichols (6-1, 11)
Third team
G Katie Medina, Hamburg (5-7, 12)
G Jazmine Bell, Kenmore East (5-5, 12)
G Meghan Dougherty, Nichols (5-8, 12)
G Nicole Calbi, Olean (5-3, 12)
G Ellie Allen, Sweet Home (5-9, 11)
Fourth team
F Skylar Carlson, Falconer (5-7, 12)
G Kay York, Frewsburg (5-5, 12)
G Shaquita Smith, McKinley (5-4, 10)
F Erin Asquith, Pioneer (5-10, 12)
C Krystal Watson, Sacred Heart (6-0, 12)
Honorable mention
(Underclassmen indicated by grade after name)
Lindsay Stoddard-10 (Allegany-Limestone), Jordan Meheran (City Honors), Katie Lancellotti (Clarence), Tara Bailey-11 (Clymer), Ashley Gallagher (East Aurora), Mary Kate Bongiovanni-11 (Fredonia), Grace Moore-11 (Fredonia), Katie Lemon (Frewsburg), Jordyn Eckman (Frontier), Katie Broom (Holland), Tara Quinn (Immaculata), Joelle Pollak-10 (Kenmore East), Miranda Benthim (Medina), Melissa Graham-11 (Mount Mercy), Laura Sciarrino-11 (Nardin), Krystin Lekki (Niagara-Wheatfield), Rachel Bantelman-10 (Olean), Jill Fairchild (Orchard Park), Amanda Walker-11 (Roy-Hart), Natalie Coppola-11 (Sacred Heart), Ashley Abrams-11 (Salamanca), Rachel Ottaway-11 (Sherman), Bridget Steele (Williamsville East).
The players are listed alphabetically by school.
Keith McShea
