POLICE & COURTS

>Faulty chimney blamed in Java house fire

JAVA -- A faulty wood stove chimney caused $75,000 damage to a house at 5252 Michigan Road in Java late Wednesday, Wyoming County Emergency Services personnel reported.

The blaze broke out at about 9 p.m. A passing motorist noticed the back of the home, owned by David Carlson, on fire.

No injuries were reported. Two house cats were lost in the blaze. The family is expected to stay with friends.

Volunteer firefighters from several area departments remained at the scene for more than four hours.

>Four teens accused of stealing welder's rods

LE ROY -- Four teens face felony burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a Le Roy business at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday and stealing welder's rods, Genesee County sheriff's officials said.

Gary W. Merritt Jr., 18, of Pavilion; and John R. Nugent III, 18; Evan N. Calmes, 17; and Richard J. Kleinow, 17, all of Le Roy, are accused of entering several buildings at Hanson Aggregates on East Main Road and stealing the items. All were released under supervision and are scheduled to appear in LeRoy Town Court on April 21.