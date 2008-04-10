Synagogues ready vote for May 14 on merging Shaarey Zedek, Beth El affected

Members of two area synagogues will vote next month on whether to merge congregations.

Temple Beth El in the Town of Tonawanda and Temple Shaarey Zedek in Amherst, engaged in merger discussions since last fall, have scheduled separate congregational votes May 14.

The boards of the two congregations, both of which are affiliated with the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, already have approved the merger proposal.

Two-thirds of the members of each congregation must vote in favor of the plan for the merger to proceed.

"My feeling is that it should pass. The congregation has been well educated to the fact that we can't remain in our current situation," said Ed Drozen, president of Temple Beth El.

With about 275 members, the congregation could survive as it is for a few more years, but "it's inevitable that we must downsize," he said.

Rusty Zackheim, president of Temple Shaarey Zedek, said there are no longer enough conservative Jews in Western New York to support two congregations.

Zackheim also expects the vote to pass, although she acknowledged that some Shaarey Zedek members opposed the merger.

Shaarey Zedek is considered the more traditional of the two congregations, and some members might fear the loss of a "level of observance" to which they've been accustomed, she said.

"Each congregation has its own customs. What we're really aiming for is a blending of those customs," Zackheim said.

The State Supreme Court must approve the merger, which could be completed by late summer.

Temple Beth El already has put its building at 2368 Eggert Road up for sale.

Both congregations have experienced a decline in membership over the years. Temple Shaarey Zedek has about 500 members, half its size from two decades ago.

And many members in both congregations are retired and spend significant amounts of time living elsewhere.

Temple Shaarey Zedek's longtime rabbi, A. Charles Shalman, resigned in January after being accused of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a member of the congregation. The congregation is still looking to hire an interim rabbi for a year.

Temple Beth El's rabbi, Larry Moldo, has a contract through June 2009. A new, permanent rabbi will be hired for the merged congregation after that.

A merged board of 40 members -- 20 from each congregation -- would govern the merged entity in its first year. The number eventually would be reduced to 30.

The congregations also are expected to vote on a new name for the merged community during the May 14 meeting.

