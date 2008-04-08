Health Notes

Alzheimer's Association, Western New York Chapter, will hold its annual Family Caregivers Conference from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and April 23 at the Leonard Post Jr. VFW Post, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. In the first session, Dr. Laura Wray of the Veterans Administration Hospital Memory Clinic will present information on stress relief/management, dealing with emotions and caregivers wellness. On April 23, attorney Laurie L. Menzies and Beverly Kubala, a registered nurse, will discuss legal issues, financial planning, Medicaid, benefit entitlements and placement issues. Both sessions will feature a community resource fair where vendors will provide information on related issues. Companion/respite care will be provided to those who register in advance. The conference fee is $10 for one session, $15 for both. To register, phone 626-0600 or (800) 272-3900.

The Amherst Secular Organizations for Sobriety (SOS) will hold a support group meeting at 7:30 p.m. today in the Center for Inquiry, 1310 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. The organization's Friends and Family support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the same location. No fee for the meetings. For information, call 636-4869, Ext. 318.

An informational program, "Community Associated MRSA," will be presented by HealthConnection at 7 p.m. Wednesdayn Catholic Health System's Education Center, Suite 8A, Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Road, Cheektowaga. For require registration, phone 447-6205.

Mended Hearts support group for heart patients will hear Dr. Roseanne Berger speak about "Healthy Aging" at 1 p.m. Saturday in Room 1109C, Buffalo Veterans Administration Medical Center. For information, call 634-3631.

A free four-session smoking cessation class and support group will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in Mary C. Dyster Community Education Room, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. To register, call 278-4604.

The Upstate New York Affiliate of Lupus Alliance of America will hold its 31st annual lupus seminar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Hearthstone Manor. Registration is $20; call 835-7161 or (888) 300-4198 to register.

The Spiritual Advisory Committee of Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, will hold an interfaith remembrance service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Beth Am, Williamsville, to celebrate the lives of people with dementia and their caregivers, living or deceased, who will be remembered by name and prayer. Call 626-0600 to reserve your place.

A panel discussion of the role and work of the modern-day doula, a professional labor/birthing assistant, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at HomeGrown Baby, 3111 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Light refreshment served; children welcome.

As part of its "Health for All Seasons" health education program, Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center will present two free programs next Tuesday. At 1 p.m. in Room 241, "Baby Massage," for parents of babies who are 2 to 9 months old, will teach the benefits and techniques of baby massage. For required preregistration, call 298-2618. "Restless Leg Syndrome and Other Sleep Disorders" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. in Room 249. To register, phone 298-2145.

"Strengthening the Will to Live" will be the topic when the Transplant Support Group of Western New York meets next Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Cleveland Heights Christian Church, Cheektowaga. Dr. Charles Sabatino and Dr. Cheryl Nosek from Daemen College will speak. Free and open to all. For information, contact Mike Martino at 685-4799 or www.tsgwny.org.

The Wellness Institute is offering a new low-intensity physical activity class for seniors at the Schiller Park senior Center, 2075 Genesee St. "Chair-cise" will start at 10 a.m. next Tuesday and continue each Tuesday until May 20. For information or to register, phone 895-2727.

Support groups, and phone numbers to call for information include: multiple myeloma family, 6 p.m. Thursday, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 834-2578; Parkinson's disease, 6:30 p.m., Temple Beth Am, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, 689-1559; lymphoma and leukemia patients and family, 6 p.m.Thursday, Gilda's Club Western NY, 834-2578; Alcoholics Anonymous First Step, 8 p.m Friday, auditorium, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 278-4569; depression and bipolar alliance, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, S-6 Conference Room, Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St., 278-4748 or 478-9551; Alcoholics Anonymous International Group, 6:30 p.m Saturday, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 278-4569; Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Sunday, Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, Niagara Falls, 278-4569; eating disorders family and friends, 5 p.m. Monday, 1313 Main St., 819-1338; grief, for adults coping with the pain of the sudden, traumatic death of a loved one, 6 p.m. next Tuesday, S-6 Meeting Room, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 433-3780