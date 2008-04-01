Man acquitted in robbery, assault

A Wakefield Avenue man was acquitted Monday of charges that he had robbed and assaulted a former girlfriend last summer.

Ramon Frazier, 32, shook the hand of his attorney, John R. Nuchereno, moments after a jury found him not guilty of first-degree robbery and burglary charges and a misdemeanor count of sexual abuse. The verdict came after about two hours of deliberations.

Frazier, who had been in jail since his arrest last summer, was released from custody by Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. He declined to comment as he left the courtroom.

If he had been convicted, he could have faced a prison sentence of five to 25 years.

Nuchereno said the alleged victim, Ayesha Williams, 23, and her boyfriend, Terrence Brown, 30, "staged" the alleged home invasion last June 6 in their Richlawn Avenue flat and accused Frazier for some unknown reason.

Brown testified that Williams called him with her cell phone that night even though Frazier and his alleged accomplice had tied her hands and feet and left her on a couch.

Under cross-examination from Nuchereno, Brown said he had gone to the flat before calling police.

Nuchereno contended that Brown went home and tied up Williams before calling police and emphasized to the jury that the first officers at the scene found a razor and other cutting instruments near Williams.

He questioned how the bound woman could have managed to get her cell phone out of her pants pocket and call Brown rather than dialing 911 and yet couldn't cut herself free with all the sharp items near her on the couch where she said her attackers had left her.

